Haryana: Opposition slams BJP-JJP alliance, calls government claims “hollow”

The Indian National Congress, the main Opposition party in Haryana, on Thursday, trained its gun on the BJP-JJP government on completion of its 600 days in the state. Even as Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and his entire council of ministers released their achievements during 600 days, the Congress called the government’s claims “hollow”.

Haryana Congress chief Kumari Selja, leader of Opposition in Vidhan Sabha, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, senior Congress leader Randeep Surjewala, along with other leaders, on Thursday, dissected the government’s achievements.

“Haryana is seeing the worst government in its history. We are seeing the highest levels of unemployment. According to CMIE data, every third person in the state is unemployed. The government’s focus, however, is on more retrenchment of employees. The government is engaged in the game of issuing advertisements for recruitments and then cancelling them, throughout its tenure. Instead of recruitments and providing permanent jobs, this government encouraged the practice of contracting, which has become a means of exploitation of the youth and has given birth to corruption. Instead of providing facilities to employees, the government has stopped their dearness allowances now too,” Hooda said.

Talking about the rising crime graph across Haryana, Hooda added, “Never in the history of the state has crime increased as much as it has increased under the BJP-JJP tenure. After the NCRB data, it has become clear in the report of the NITI Aayog, that the law and order situation in Haryana is out of control. This government has made Haryana among the top states of the country in cases of murder, rape, theft, robbery, dacoity, ransom, and kidnapping”.

“We have never had so many scams in the history of the state as we are seeing under the BJP-JJP government. After countless scams during normal days, the rackets are continuing during the pandemic as well now. We have had scams related to paddy, liquor, and registry, that too at a time when people were fighting for their lives. When these scams came to light, the government buried the investigation reports, instead of taking action against those responsible,” Hooda said.

About the ongoing farmers’ agitation, Hooda said, “During this movement, the BJP-JJP alliance has emerged as the biggest anti-farmer government in the country. It is unfortunate that despite the martyrdom of hundreds of farmers, the state government is continuing to advocate the three agricultural laws passed by the Centre. Prices of petroleum products have never gone up at the rate they have under this government. The government continues to hit people with high taxes on petrol and diesel, even in times of recession and pandemic.”

Hooda added, “Haryana that used to be at the forefront of development, per capita income, per capita investment, respect for sportspersons, providing employment, and prosperity during the tenure of the Congress, has been pushed back on all parameters by the present government. We were number one in development, now we are number one in crime and unemployment”.

Talking to media persons in New Delhi, Surjewala said, “ The Haryana government must answer its six biggest failures in these 600 days. Why is the unemployment rate highest in Haryana, why is Haryana number one in crime, why are the state’s farmer on the roads for over seven months, why is the state continuing to slip under debt, why is corruption at its peak and why is the government locked in its offices.”

Selja added, “It is because of the poor vision of this government that the strength of government school students reduced by many thousands. This clearly shows the alarming dropout rate. About 23,000 students left government schools in the Chief Minister’s own constituency. In Bhiwani only, where Haryana has its state board headquarters, 24,000 students opted out of school.”