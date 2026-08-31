Haryana to oppose private parallel power distribution licence in Gurgaon, Nuh: Power Minister

According to Vij, the committee recommended that parallel electricity distribution be permitted. (Credits: pexels.com)

The Haryana government on Monday made it clear that it would oppose the grant of a parallel power distribution licence in Gurgaon and Nuh, amid growing resistance from power sector employees and engineers who have termed the move an attempt to privatise the electricity distribution in the state.

Power Minister Anil Vij told the Haryana Vidhan Sabha that the government had opposed the proposal before the Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC) and would continue to do so. Vij also said that if necessary, the government would approach court in the matter.

Vij was responding to a demand made by Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda, who sought an assurance from the government that it would not allow a parallel electricity distribution licence in the two National Capital Region districts.