Haryana opens first petrol pump in Kurukshetra jail

Haryana, in a first-of-its-kind move, has opened a fuel station inside one of its prisons.

The state’s director general of jails, Muhammad Akil, told mediapersons that the project will be run on a pilot basis as of now. “Haryana’s first petrol, diesel and CNG pump has been set up in Kurukshetra jail as a pilot project during the ongoing Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations,” he said on Saturday, after inspecting the pump.

If the pilot project is a success, then the state government may aim to open more such petrol pumps in 11 jails of the state in the next two years.

As per details about the functioning, officials said that prisoners will be deployed at this petrol pump in the morning shift, while at night shift jail staff will be deployed.

The pump, they added, has been aptly named ‘Jail Pumping Station’.

During Saturday’s inspection, the Director-General inspected each room of the petrol pump and also gave necessary directions for ensuring adequate arrangements.

Akil said that this is the first such effort that has been undertaken by the jail department of setting up a petrol pump inside the premises of a jail.

He added that a list of 11 more jails where such pumps would be set up has also been prepared and directions regarding these have also been issued.