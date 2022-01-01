Haryana: Only fully vaccinated to be allowed entry into boards, corporations

To contain the spread of Omicron variant of Covid, the Haryana government on Friday imposed restrictions on entry in government offices.

According to the orders issued by chief secretary’s office, “All government departments, boards, corporations shall only allow fully vaccinated (second dose) adult persons (including employees) or those who are not due for second dose as per the health protocol.”

“Large numbers of beneficiaries are due and overdue since long for second dose of Covid-19 vaccination. Further, new variants of Covid are emerging frequently and recently Omicron cases are showing increasing trend in our country”.

“Looking into current scenario, steps need to be taken for increasing coverage of vaccination to mitigate spread of Covid”.

“All the administrative secretaries are requested to issue directions to all the departments, boards, corporations under the administrative control to allow entry only to fully vaccinated adult persons or those who are not due for second dose as per health protocol from December 31, 2021,” the instructions issued on Friday read.