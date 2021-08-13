Haryana: Only 14% staff at govt schools fully vaccinated, 26% have had one shot

At least 60 per cent of the staff — both administrative and teaching — at state-run schools in Haryana are yet to be vaccinated for Covid-19 even as the government has started reopening the educational institutions in a phased manner.

Schools in Haryana were reopened for students of Classes 9 to 12 from July 16, and for Classes 6 to 8 from July 23. A decision on reopening of schools for primary classes is expected after August 15.

Haryana’s Directorate of School Education has now written to all the district education officers and other officials concerned to immediately launch a campaign for vaccination of the all the staff at all the schools. The letter issued Friday also mentioned the district-wise vaccination coverage of the school staff.

Haryana has 14,148 government schools with 1,03,886 employees, out of which only 26,763 or (25.76 per cent ) have taken first dose of vaccine while 14,790 (or 14.24 per cent) are fully vaccinated, taking the total percentage of staff to have received at least one shot to 40 per cent.

Gurgaon leads the vaccination coverage among districts having inoculated 65 per cent of its school staff coverage. Bhiwani has the lowest coverage with barely 19 per cent vaccinated staff.

The districts that have vaccinated 50 per cent or more school staff include Karnal (63 per cent), Panchkula (59 per cent), Fatehabad and Rewari (52 per cent each), Yamunanagar (51 per cent), and Faridabad (50 per cent).

Among other districts,, Ambala has inoculated 48 per cent staff, followed by Mahendragarh (45 per cent), Kurukshetra (43 per cent), Nuh (42 per cent), Jind (39 per cent), Palwal (37 per cent), Sirsa and Jhajjar (32 per cent eacg), Sonipat (30 per cent), Rohtak (29 per cent), Hisar and Panipat (27 per cent each), Kaithal (25 per cent), and Charkhi Dadri (23 per cent).

The Directorate of School Education has now instructed its officers to coordinate with the health department to launch a special campaign for school employees and get all those employees vaccinated who are yet to receive even the first dose.

“A special campaign should be launched to get all the employees vaccinated, so that the schools can be made infection free and safe spots,” the instructions mention.

It has also asked officers to coordinate with the deputy commissioners, convene special meetings with the chief medical officers/ civil surgeons and organise special vaccination camps for the school employees, at the earliest.

“The Directorate has even sought complete details of such employees who have not got any Covid-19 vaccine dose yet. The Directorate will be conducting the progress review on a weekly basis,” a senior Haryana government officer told The Indian Express.

Till date, Haryana has administered over 1.33 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine. On Thursday, over 1.39 lakh doses were administered to people in a single day.