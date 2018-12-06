Haryana: Online request must to meet education department director

Now on those seeking an appoint with the Haryana education department director will have to fill an online request with name, designation, institution, mobile number, email id, favourable date and the reason to meet.

An SMS with a ‘ticket number’ on the registered mobile number will be received and the appointment status can also be checked online.

On December 4, the educational directorate issued a letter to vice-chancellors of all state and private universities and principals of government and government-aided colleges in Haryana asking them to “make use of it and may also bring to the notice of all concerned as well”.

“It has been observed that the officers/officials from the universities and colleges are coming to meet the Director Higher Education, Haryana, without seeking any prior appointment. Therefore, in continuation to this office letter. dated 13.12.2016, I have been directed to inform you all that the Department of Higher Education has created a new menu on the web portal. “Online appointments”,” mentioned a deputy director-level officer in the letter.

A Sreenivas, 2006-batch IAS officer, said that the system has been there for the past two-three years, adding “it had become redundant and we just want to reactivate it”. “We don’t know whether all the teachers or professors who want to meet me take leave from their principals. There should be some kind of system whenever they leave the college. That’s the reason we thought that it would be more systematic if online system is put is place,” added Sreenivas who was appointed Director, Higher Education, on September 23.

The education department officials said it was aimed to regulate the system, claiming that over 50 persons come to meet the director daily. Currently, 12 to 1.30 pm is the time to meet him. “If the director is not available in the office, then the college teachers start moving to other branches, which disturbs the officials. The system will ensure that the appointment is given to the officials only if the director is available on a given day,” said a senior officer.