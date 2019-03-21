Haryana: One-year-old boy falls into borewell, Army starts rescue operation

One-and-half-year old boy fell into a borewell in Balsamand village of Hisar district on Wednesday evening prompting the authorities to launch rescue operation with the help of Army.

Hisar Deputy Commissioner Ashok Kumar Meena told The Indian Express that the boy fell into ten inch wide and 70 feet deep borewell. Meena, who was monitoring the rescue operation, said that they have also called NDRF to assist in the rescue operation.

The boy was identified as Nadeem. He is the son of a construction worker and youngest among five siblings. The family lives at an agriculture field from where the children and their mother Gulshan had gone to collect jujube (ber) from neighbouring panchayat land. Meanwhile, Nadeem fell in the open hole of borewell at 5.05 pm.

Additional Deputy Commissioner AS Mann said that they started the rescue operation at 6 pm soon after receiving the information. sources said the actual digging could be started at 8 pm.

“Army engineers are digging a parallel rescue shaft to reach the 70 feet depth. A horizontal tunnel will then be excavated to access the borewell shaft,” Amitabh Dhillon, Hisar IGP, said adding that operation was going on. With the help of night vision camera, the authorities have come to know that the kid was alive. Oxygen is also being provided to him with the help of a pipeline.