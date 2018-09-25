Haryana on alert as water level increases in Yamuna

As much as 8,000 cusecs water is flowing in Ghaggar river in Haryana’s Panchkula district while the danger mark is considered at 12,000 cusecs. (Representational Image) As much as 8,000 cusecs water is flowing in Ghaggar river in Haryana’s Panchkula district while the danger mark is considered at 12,000 cusecs. (Representational Image)

THE HARYANA government has put the officers on high alert following an increase in the water level in the Yamuna river as it may cause floods in the neighbouring areas of the river.

The officials say that 2.16 lakh cusecs of water was following from the Hatnikund Barrage in Yamunanagar district at 8 pm on Monday. The water is likely to reach to Delhi in next 72 hours (Thursday).

“If the water level crosses mark of 2.5 lakh cusecs, it may cause high floods. There is possibility of increase in the water level and it may go up to 3 lakh cusecs of water level. But nothing to panic about it. We are not apprehending much losses at this stage,” said Yamunanagar DC Girish Arora while speaking to The Indian Express. “We are in regular touch with the officers of Delhi also,” he added. The water level in Yamuna had crossed 5 lakh cusecs in Yamuna in July this year.

As much as 8,000 cusecs water is flowing in Ghaggar river in Haryana’s Panchkula district while the danger mark is considered at 12,000 cusecs. Prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC have been imposed apart police patrolling around the Ghaggar river.

Following continuous rains in Haryana, Indian National Lok Dal has postponed its Gohana (Sonepat) rally which was scheduled on Tuesday on the occasion of birth anniversary of former Deputy Prime Minister late Devi Lal. INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala said that now the rally would be held at Gohana on October 7 and BSP chief Mayawati would also address the rally. It would be first time when Mayawati would address a rally in Haryana after the poll alliance between INLD-BSP.

Haryana Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Captain Abhimanyu said that they have received reports of damage to the crops apart from logging because of continuous rains on Monday. “The officers have been asked to submit a report to the government regarding loss to the (crops) following rains,” said Abhimanyu. Girdawari of crops for assessment of losses is already on in the state but for quick estimate, the officers have been asked to submit report within four days.

Hisar, Bhiwani, Rohtak, Jind, Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra and Karnal are worst affected districts in the state because of rains. However, the officers believes that the rains won’t be as much as took place on Monday.

All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) Haryana unit joint secretary Dayanand Poonia says, “The rains have already caused much damage to the crops of cotton, bajra, paddy and moong.

Swaraj India party chief Yogendra Yadav has urged the Haryana government to direct its officers and insurance companies to assess the losses of the crops early so that the affected farmers can be compensated timely.

A farmer from Bhiwani’s Bidhwan village Balwan Bagri said, “I had cultivated cotton in six acres of land apart from moong (green gram) and guar (cluster bean) each in three acres respectively. Drought had already destroyed the crops of moong and guar. Fifteen days back a storm coupled with rains and winds flattened the plants which affected blooming balls of cotton. Now, the continuous rains flattened the remaining plants to destroy the crop further. Whitefly epidemic had already affected the cotton crop. Because of these factors, more than 50-60% losses have already been caused to the crop.”

Officers say that the rains have caused more damage to the crops of cotton and bajra but the losses to paddy can be assesed more correctly once the rains stop. “If winds blow amid water logging, then it may flatten the plants of paddy which would cause much damage to the crop. But if water recedes from the paddy fields, then there may not much losses,” says Jagraj Dhandi, Joint Director, Haryana Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department.

