More curbs, schools shut in Haryana; Shots must, halls shut, mall hours curtailed in Gurgaon, Faridabad

In the wake of the rising cases of Covid-19 infections, including of the Omicron variant, the Haryana government Saturday imposed fresh curbs, especially in the five “high-risk” districts of Gurgaon, Faridabad, Ambala, Panchkula and Sonipat, effective Sunday.

As per the order, all cinema halls, theatres, multiplexes and entertainment parks shall remain closed in these five districts. Sports complexes, stadia, swimming pools will also remain closed, except to be used for training of sportspersons for participation in events, and for holding such events. No spectators or visitors will be allowed at these events. Exhibitions are prohibited.

Offices, government as well as private, except for emergency or essential services, have been advised to function with 50 per cent staff attendance.

Malls and markets will shut by 5 pm. Bars and restaurants are allowed to operate but with 50 per cent seating capacity.

Besides, the state government said, only fully vaccinated persons shall be allowed in public places, such as sabzi mandis, grain markets, parks, religious places, bars, restaurants, hotels, departmental stores, shops, shopping complexes, local markets, petrol and CNG stations, LPG gas cylinder collection centres, sugar mills, milk booths, yogshalas, gym, fitness centres, government offices, private and government sector banks. Public transport services such as buses and trains will also impose this.

The onus of ensuring it was followed will be on the owners and management of these institutions, says the order.

Schools, colleges, polytechnics, ITIs, coaching institutions, libraries and training institutes (government and private), anganwadi centres and creches shall remain closed in the state.

In districts apart from the five high-risk or Group A districts, permission of the deputy commissioners concerned would be needed for gatherings of more than 100. Cinema halls (in malls and standalone), restaurants, bars, gyms, spas and club houses would have to keep their capacity to 50 per cent.

At funerals and weddings, gatherings cannot include more than 50 and 100 people, respectively.

Night movement restrictions are in place across the state from 11 pm to 5 am.

Haryana saw 552 new Covid cases Saturday, taking its active cases to 1,907, and no deaths. Its Omicron count stands at 63, with none detected Saturday. Of the 63, 40 have recovered. As on Saturday evening, 1,216 cases were under home isolation in the state.

Of the 552 new Covid cases Saturday, more than half (298) were in Gurgaon, followed by 107 in Faridabad, 31 in Sonipat, 26 in Panchkula and 32 in Ambala. On Friday, 427 Covid cases, including 26 of Omicron, had been reported in the state.

The state’s second dose vaccination coverage stands at 70%, while 98% have got the first dose.