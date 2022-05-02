Haryana officers turn ‘guardians’ of villages

It was five years ago that a state civil services officer, Deepika Chuadhary, first visited Dhauj village of Faridabad district when the then deputy commissioner Chander Shekhar, an IAS officer, asked her to “adopt” the village to ensure its all-round development.

“Initially, we were not very comfortable with this task as revenue related work is totally different from such a duty. But Chander Shekhar ji insisted on continuing the task and assured a reconsideration if any problem arose. When we started working, we felt very good as we realised that it’s an opportunity to work for the society at grassroots,” recalled Deepika Chaudhary, who is currently Deputy Excise and Taxation Officer (DETC), Gurgaon.

Deepika, who studied at JNU, added: “Under this scheme, I along with village sarpanch Nazma Khan ensured that no genuine labourer is left out from the benefit of MGNREGA scheme. We went to village school several times to find out why the girls were dropping out of the school especially after Class 8. We went to the homes of such girls and tried to convince them to continue their studies.”

Nazma Khan added: “We arranged stitching training for nearly 400 girls. After the training, several of them found jobs in the private sector while others opened their boutiques.”

As Faridabad DC, Chander Shekhar, had in 2016 allotted one village to one officer.

On November 1 last year, the Haryana government had launched a similar scheme for “adoption” of the villages by officers in the entire state. And Deepika was allotted village Bas Lambi in Gurgaon district. Chander Shekhar, who is currently Commissioner of Hisar Division, was allotted village Daulatpur (Fatehabad) to take care of the village as its “guardian” under Haryana Panchayat Sanrakshak Scheme, 2021. While talking about its objective, Chander Shekhar said: “The scheme is to build a framework for dynamic and holistic development of the gram panchayats with the senior officers (group A officers) of the state performing the role of guardians (sanrakshak). Under the scheme, group A officers of all departments including All India Services shall be designed as guardians. Each guardian will be assigned one panchayat out of ten panchayats opted by him or her.”

There are nearly 1200 villagers in Hisar division which are divided in four districts.

Chander Shekhar said: “I have told the DCs to visit the villages and immediately initiate those works like whitewash in the schools and construction of streets which needs just district level approvals. For this, I had done an orientation programme too in which nearly 400 officers including several junior officers had participated. We have already prepared a data bank which clearly mentions which village has been assigned to which officer. Left out villages will be assigned to Group 2 officers.”

While recalling his experience of Faridabad district, the IAS officer said: “We had developed a system that the sarpanches won’t meet the officers individually. He or she would meet the nodal officer concerned. No need to move here and there. Nodal officers will take up the issues in the monthly coordination meeting to tell what other officers need to do. If there is any problem, the officer would bring the same to my notice (DC).”