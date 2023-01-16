Haryana offers financial aid for 25 chronic diseases under CM Relief Fund

The Haryana government on Sunday said that financial assistance is being provided to patients for the treatment of 25 chronic diseases under Chief Minister’s Relief Fund scheme.

A spokesperson said that applicants seeking financial assistance can avail of the facility through the SARAL portal of the government. The amount of financial assistance from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund will be directly transferred to the bank account of the applicant or beneficiary.

Meanwhile, the Haryana government on Sunday said that this year, on the occasion of International Day of Yoga on June 21, the entire rural areas of the state will also get into yoga mode, the preparations for which have already been started. On Makar Sankranti, the chief minister has sent online job offers to 266 yoga assistants through the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam. “Around 340 yoga assistants have already been appointed.”