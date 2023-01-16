scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 15, 2023

Haryana offers financial aid for 25 chronic diseases under CM Relief Fund

A spokesperson said that applicants seeking financial assistance can avail of the facility through the SARAL portal of the government. The amount of financial assistance from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund will be directly transferred to the bank account of the applicant or beneficiary.

haryana government, Chief Minister Relief Fund, relief fund, Makar Sankranti, Punjab news, Chandigarh, Indian Express, current affairsMeanwhile, the Haryana government on Sunday said that this year, on the occasion of International Day of Yoga on June 21, the entire rural areas of the state will also get into yoga mode, the preparations for which have already been started.
Listen to this article
Haryana offers financial aid for 25 chronic diseases under CM Relief Fund
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The Haryana government on Sunday said that financial assistance is being provided to patients for the treatment of 25 chronic diseases under Chief Minister’s Relief Fund scheme.

A spokesperson said that applicants seeking financial assistance can avail of the facility through the SARAL portal of the government. The amount of financial assistance from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund will be directly transferred to the bank account of the applicant or beneficiary.

More from Chandigarh

Meanwhile, the Haryana government on Sunday said that this year, on the occasion of International Day of Yoga on June 21, the entire rural areas of the state will also get into yoga mode, the preparations for which have already been started. On Makar Sankranti, the chief minister has sent online job offers to 266 yoga assistants through the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam. “Around 340 yoga assistants have already been appointed.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: No Fence-Sitting
Delhi Confidential: No Fence-Sitting
Written and Unwritten: Listening to V-P Dhankhar and RSS chief Bhagwat
Written and Unwritten: Listening to V-P Dhankhar and RSS chief Bhagwat
US: Steady rise in Indian students staying on for job training
US: Steady rise in Indian students staying on for job training
Auto Expo & its electrifying makeover: The difference that 3 years ca...
Auto Expo & its electrifying makeover: The difference that 3 years ca...

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 16-01-2023 at 04:10 IST
Next Story

In Surat, diamonds lose glitter after Russia sanctions, risk of recession

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 15: Latest News
Advertisement
close