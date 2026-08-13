Haryana Cabinet allows nursing homes on leased plots in residential colonies

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and has been taken “in view of the growing need for accessible healthcare facilities within residential plotted colonies”. (File photo)

The Haryana Cabinet on Thursday cleared a proposal, allowing qualified doctors — both allopathic and AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy) — to set up nursing homes on leased plots in residential colonies, in addition to those they own.

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and has been taken “in view of the growing need for accessible healthcare facilities within residential plotted colonies”.

Under the existing policy, governing the nursing homes, such permission was earlier granted only on plots owned by qualified doctors. The amendment extends this provision to leased plots, subject to payment of conversion charges.