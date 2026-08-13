Haryana Cabinet allows nursing homes on leased plots in residential colonies

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The Haryana Cabinet on Thursday cleared a proposal, allowing qualified doctors — both allopathic and AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy) — to set up nursing homes on leased plots in residential colonies, in addition to those they own.
The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and has been taken “in view of the growing need for accessible healthcare facilities within residential plotted colonies”.
Under the existing policy, governing the nursing homes, such permission was earlier granted only on plots owned by qualified doctors. The amendment extends this provision to leased plots, subject to payment of conversion charges.
The qualified doctor must possess a registration number with the Medical Council/AYUSH Council, be currently practising and be registered with the local branch of the Indian Medical Association (IMA). An affidavit confirming these requirements will have to be submitted along with the application.
In cases where permission is granted for a nursing home on a leased plot, the permission will remain valid only for the duration of the lease and will be co-terminus with the validity of the lease period.
An official said that the lease period must be for a minimum of 10 years, while only four nursing-home sites will be permitted in each sector.
Among other decisions, the Cabinet also approved the proposal to move The Haryana Private Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2026 for setting up Masters Union University in Gurugram by amending the Haryana Private Universities Act, 2006.
The proposed university will be established by Shanti Foundation Trust, a charitable, non-political, non-profit and non-sectarian trust working in the field of education in Gurugram, as per an official statement. The university will come up on 5.14 acres of contiguous land. The building will be spread over 1,07,358 square feet. The sponsoring trust has the property on lease for a period of 30 years.
The proposal has been examined by the relevant committees constituted under the Haryana Private Universities Act, 2006.
The establishment of the university is part of the state’s broader efforts to expand higher education infrastructure and provide greater opportunities to students. The proposal also supports the objective of the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020, which seeks to increase the Gross Enrolment Ratio in higher education to 50 percent, the statement said.
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