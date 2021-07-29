Haryana notifies task force to prevent cow smuggling, slaughter

In order to prevent smuggling and slaughtering of cows, the Haryana government notified the Special Cow Protection Task Force, both at the state and district levels.

These task forces shall not only prevent illegal transportation, smuggling and slaughtering of cow progeny but also collect information about cow smuggling and slaughtering, take legal action, rescue and rehabilitate stray cattle and provide assistance for arranging land for gaushalas.

“The Governor of Haryana is pleased to notify the Special Cow Protection Task Force (SCPF) for every district and State Level Special Cow Protection Task Force Committee. The main objective of setting up the task force would be to enforce ‘The Haryana Gauvansh Sanrakshan and Gausamvardhan Act-2015’ effectively by collecting information regarding cattle smuggling and slaughtering from public and further to take prompt action on such illegal activities after specific inputs received from the public. The other major role of the Cow Protection Task Force will be to rehabilitate stray cattle of the State in Gaushalas/Nandishalas/Gau Abhyaranyas. The cattle rescued from illegal transportation, smuggling and slaughtering of cattle in the State by Special Cow Protection Task Force would be rehabilitated in the Gaushalas/ Nandishalas of the State,” the notification reads.

The state level Special Cow Protection Task Force Monitoring Committee will comprise Chairman, Haryana Gau Seva Aayog as its Chairman, and Special Secretary (Revenue and Disaster Management department), Secretary/ Special Secretary (Animal Husbandry and Dairying department), Additional Director General of Police, Additional Legal Remembrancer (Law and Legislative department) and Secretary, Haryana Gau Seva Aayog as its members.

Tenure of the committee will be for a period of three years from the date of notification and its headquarters will be at Panchkula in the office of Haryana Gauseva Aayog. The committee would meet once in two months to review the progress and to make out the strategy for enforcing the provisions effectively in the state.

There shall be executive committees of the task force at the district level. This executive committee in each district shall comprise Deputy Commissioner as Chairman and Superintendent of Police, Commissioner (Municipal Corporation/ Committee), Chief Executive Officer, Zila Parishad-Development and Panchayat Department, District Attorney and Deputy Director (Animal Husbandry and Dairying) as its members. Non-official members comprise three members nominated by Chairman, Haryana Gau Seva Aayog and two members from Gaurakshak Committees/renowned Gausevaks (nominated by Deputy Commissioner). The district police chief shall nominate one DSP-rank officer to coordinate regarding within and adjoining districts with regard to the Act.

According to the notification, “The District Special Cow Protection Force (SCPF) will submit a monthly report of action taken during the month directly to the Chairman of the Gauseva Aayog through the Chairman of the committee i.e. Deputy Commissioner of the district concerned terms of the committee will be for three years from the date of notification.”