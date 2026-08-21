Haryana notifies Rs 7.5 lakh compensation for deaths in police custody

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The Haryana government has notified a policy providing Rs 7.5 lakh compensation for deaths in police custody caused by torture, inhuman treatment or negligence, with at least 50% of the amount to be recovered from the salary of the guilty police officer, an official on Thursday said.
The Haryana Home Department notified the policy through a Gazette notification following the intervention of the Haryana Human Rights Commission (HHRC) while adjudicating a complaint filed by Pinjore resident Parvesh Sharma.
In his complaint, Sharma had alleged that despite being granted regular bail by a Kalka court, he was illegally detained by the police on July 15, 2025, and allegedly subjected to physical assault and third-degree torture, following which his condition became critical. He had also alleged that the Home Department denied him any compensation.
During the proceedings, Commission member Deep Bhatia took serious note of the allegations and questioned the adequacy of departmental action against the police personnel concerned, as well as the denial of compensation. The Commission observed that torture, assault and illegal detention in police custody constituted serious violations of human rights and emphasised that departmental penalties alone were insufficient to address such cases. It also referred to the statutory provisions for relief under Section 18 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993.
Following the intervention by the commission, the state government on August 11 notified the policy for providing compensation in cases of unnatural death in police custody.
Under the policy, Rs 7.5 lakh will be paid in cases of death caused by torture or assault by police personnel, death resulting from a quarrel among persons detained in custody, suicide in police custody, and death caused by negligence of police personnel or medical staff. The compensation will be subject to confirmation through a magisterial inquiry. The policy states that where a custodial death occurs due to torture or assault by police personnel, at least 50% of the compensation payable will be recovered from the salary of the guilty police officer or official.
The policy, however, excludes deaths caused by natural illness, deaths occurring during attempts to escape from custody and deaths resulting from natural disasters.
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