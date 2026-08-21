Haryana notifies Rs 7.5 lakh compensation for deaths in police custody

The policy, however, excludes deaths caused by natural illness, deaths occurring during attempts to escape from custody and deaths resulting from natural disasters.

The Haryana government has notified a policy providing Rs 7.5 lakh compensation for deaths in police custody caused by torture, inhuman treatment or negligence, with at least 50% of the amount to be recovered from the salary of the guilty police officer, an official on Thursday said.

The Haryana Home Department notified the policy through a Gazette notification following the intervention of the Haryana Human Rights Commission (HHRC) while adjudicating a complaint filed by Pinjore resident Parvesh Sharma.

In his complaint, Sharma had alleged that despite being granted regular bail by a Kalka court, he was illegally detained by the police on July 15, 2025, and allegedly subjected to physical assault and third-degree torture, following which his condition became critical. He had also alleged that the Home Department denied him any compensation.