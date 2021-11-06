Haryana notifies Act: 75% job quota for locals in private sector comes into force from January 15

The Haryana government Saturday notified a law, which provides 75 per cent reservation for local youth in private sector jobs that offer a salary of less than Rs 30,000 a month, from January 15, 2022.

The Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020 covers private companies, societies, trusts and partnership firms in the state, as per a notification issued by the state government.

“In exercise of the powers conferred under section 3 of the Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020 (3 of 2021), the Governor of Haryana hereby specifies the 15th day of January 2022 for the purpose of said sub-sections,” reads the official notification issued by the State Labour Department.

Also Read | Khattar announces salary hike of up to Rs 2,000 for sanitation workers

In a separate notification, the government reduced the upper limit of gross monthly salary under the Act from Rs 50,000 per month to Rs 30,000. It also made it mandatory for employers to register all such employees “who draw gross monthly salary of not more than Rs 30,000 per month” on a designated portal of the Haryana Labour Department.

“In exercise of the powers conferred under section 3 of the Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020 (3 of 2021), the Governor of Haryana hereby notifies thirty thousand rupees as gross monthly salary or wages for registration. This notification shall come into force with effect from the 15th January 2022 i.e. the date of commencement of said Act,” reads the notification.

Khattar said, “The Act will be made applicable with effect from January 15, 2022 with the priority of providing employment to the local youth in private sector”.

Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said the state government’s decision to provide 75 per cent jobs to local youth in private companies would greatly benefit the youth of the state. “We had promised that we would ensure 75 per cent employment opportunities for local candidates in private sector, which we have accomplished and it will prove to be a revolutionary step. A law has been made which will ensure employment opportunities to the youth of the state in the private sector,” said Chautala, whose Jannayak Janata Party had sought votes in the run up to the 2019 Assembly polls in the name of the job quota. JJP, in its first outing, won 10 seats and allied with the BJP to form government in state.

Khattar said, “Now the youth of the state need not worry. The state government is standing with them and is continuously ensuring employment opportunities for them. This unprecedented step will benefit thousands of youth. While government jobs are being given on the basis of merit, ensuring employment opportunities in the private sector is also a commendable achievement. With these efforts, we aim to make Haryana ‘Berozgar Mukt-Rozgar Yukt’ by 2024,”

In March this year, Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya had given his assent to the Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Bill, 2020, providing 75 per cent reservation for those having domicile certificates and seeking private sector jobs that offer a monthly salary of less than Rs 50,000 a month.



Khattar said the Act will be applicable to private sector companies, societies, trusts, limited liability partnership firms, partnership firms and any entity that employs 10 or more persons on salary, wages or other remuneration for the purpose of manufacturing, carrying on business or rendering any service in Haryana. Violation of any provision of this Act will be a punishable offence, he added.

“Need of the hour is to create a harmonious environment for industry in the state, especially for the youth, along with creating the right balance between the progress of industries and the economy”, Khattar said.