Haryana notifies 546 services under Right to Service Act

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Wednesday, said that the Right to Service Act has been enacted by the state government with the objective of providing benefits of government services and welfare schemes in a time bound manner.

“In order to make the life of the people simpler, the services and schemes related to various departments have been identified and listed under the Right to Service Act. The government has notified 546 services related to 31 departments, out of which 297 services are being availed through Antyodaya Saral Portal,” Khattar said.

“With the spirit of service to the public as ‘Paramo Dharma,’ all the departments should ensure to give the benefit of these services within the stipulated time period, so that the real purpose of implementation of these services and schemes is realised,” Khattar said while reviewing the progress of action taken by various departments under the Right to Service Act.

“The department which does not give timely benefits of notified government services, the complaint will be reflected through auto mode through AAS (Auto Appeal System). After appealing twice to the higher officials of the concerned department, the complaint will automatically reach the Right to Service Commission and will be settled within a span of 30 days. The commission will have the right to impose a penalty of up to Rs 20,000 on the concerned officer and employee. Therefore, at the state level, all the departments should review the implementation of their services and ensure that the public gets the benefit of these services. If there is any problem in any department in this regard, then it should also be resolved immediately. The departments should work in the spirit of good governance and the officers and employees should consider the public as members of their families and give them timely benefits of the schemes,” Khattar said.

He directed the administrative secretaries to include services of their departments which have not been listed under the Right to Service Act till December 25, the Good Governance Day.