Haryana: No property tax on agri land in urban areas

The Haryana government has decided not to levy any property tax on the land used for agriculture only in urban areas. With this, the government claims Haryana has become the first state in the country to exclude land used for agriculture only from the purview of tax by making amendments in the section of the property tax itself.

Giving detailed information, an official spokesperson said that according to the provisions, the state governments have the right to levy property tax on lands and buildings.