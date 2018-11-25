Haryana: No need to carry documents of vehicles, soft copies will do

The Haryana government has abolished the necessity of carrying original documents, while travelling, such as driving licence, vehicle registration and pollution certificate, with immediate effect. Now, people can carry soft copies of their documents in mobile phone’s DigiLocker or m-Parivahan mobile applications.

Announcing this here Saturday, a spokesman of the transport department said directions in this regard were issued to all enforcement agencies. He said that the DigiLocker, launched under Modi government’s flagship ‘Digital India’ campaign, would have two benefits.