Haryana: No mustard oil, salt to AAY, BPL families in Haryana from June onwards

The Haryana State Co-operative Supply and Marketing Federation Limited (HAFED) has said that it will not distribute mustard oil and salt to AAY and BPL beneficiaries from this month onwards. Saying that farmers have sold their mustard yield to private players and salt could not be procured due to Covid-19 lockdown, HAFED has discontinued the two items.

So, the state government has decided to deposit Rs 250 directly into the bank accounts of Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) and Below Poverty Line (BPL) families, it said.

“It is to inform the general public that HAFED has been unable to procure mustard oil as farmers have sold their produce at a high rate of about Rs 6,500 to Rs 7,000 per quintal in the open market. Because of this ration depots will be unable to distribute oil to the beneficiaries,” a HAFED spokesman said, Friday.

He added, “In this context, it has been decided by the state government that from June-2021, the subsidy (to the tune of Rs 250/- per 2 litre) on mustard oil to be given to the beneficiaries will be directly deposited in their bank accounts. This will benefit a total of 11,40,748 families. This will continue till mustard is available with HAFED. The government is making continuous efforts to ensure the availability of mustard.”

“Meanwhile, beneficiaries are informed that the supplier of salt has been unable to arrange 1 kg packs due to the lockdown. Thus, salt will also not be distributed this month. It is known to the general public that no subsidy is provided on salt as it is purchased in bulk by the government and distributed to the beneficiaries at low prices. Since, the supply of salt is done through a supplier appointed by Confed, so as soon as packs of 1 kg salt is available, its distribution will be resumed. Haryana Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department is committed to safeguard the interests of consumers,” the spokesman added.

It was in April, 2018 when chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar had announced that the quantity of mustard oil being provided to BPL and AAY families be enhanced from 1 to 2 litres. That time, Khattar had also directed HAFED to “increase the procurement of mustard in the state and evolve an effective system for the trading of mustard oil in national and international markets”.

He had also added that “surplus mustard oil available after selling the same at HAFED outlets and providing to BPL as well as AAY families, should be sold in the national and international markets”.