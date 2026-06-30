Haryana boy’s borewell accident spotlights 2006 rescue. Where is Prince now

Rescue work at Ambala’s Dhanaura village, where a four-year-old boy has fallen into an open borewell, has brought back memories of the two-decades-old operation to rescue Prince, a four-year-old who fell into a borewell at Kurukshetra’s Haldaheri village, about four kilometres from Dhanaura.

Led by the Army, the 50-hour operation to rescue Prince made national headlines in 2006, as homes across the country tuned into news channels to follow the rescue attempts second by second. The wait ended in jubilation as Prince was rescued two days later.

Now 24, Prince recalls the horrifying incident. “On July 23, 2006, my friend Angrez and I were playing near the borewell in our village. It was covered with a jute bag that gave way because we jumped on it. Angrez maintained his balance, but I fell into the borewell. Although I was too young at that time, the memories haunt me when I look at videos and pictures of the rescue operation. I was rescued on the morning of July 25, which also happens to be my birthday. I feel lucky today that I was saved,” he told The Indian Express.