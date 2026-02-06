Haryana notifies new transfer policy for district cadre teachers; bonus points for certain categories, special rule for Mewat

The Haryana government has come out with a Cadre Change Policy for District Cadre Teachers, providing a structured, merit-based framework that allows eligible individuals to voluntarily change their district cadre. The policy, issued by the School Education Department and published in the Extraordinary Haryana Government Gazette on Thursday, reflects the government’s intent to fine-tune administrative processes.

The notification was signed by Vineet Garg, Additional Chief Secretary to the state School Education Department, and will replace the cadre change guidelines issued in 2018.

A senior officer said that the primary objective of the policy is to provide district cadre teachers an opportunity to change their district voluntarily. “It helps improve job satisfaction and address genuine personal hardships, while simultaneously ensuring that the academic interests of students remain protected. The policy applies exclusively to teachers working on a regular basis in the Department of School Education (Elementary), Haryana,” the officer stated.

“Eligible categories include Primary Teachers (PRT), Junior Basic Teachers (JBT), Head Teachers (HT), and Classical & Vernacular (C&V) Teachers who belong to the district cadre. Guest teachers, as defined under the Haryana Guest Teachers Service Act, 2019, are not covered under this policy, though their positions may contribute to vacancy calculations,” the policy reads.

Clarity on ‘immediate family’, rationalisation of posts

The policy clearly defines critical terms such as “change of cadre,” which refers to the movement of a teacher from one district to another against a vacancy in the same category. The Administrative Secretary, School Education Department, Haryana, has been designated as the competent authority for implementation, interpretation, and relaxation of the policy.

Under this, the concept of ‘immediate family’ has been linked to the Parivar Pehchan Number under the Haryana Parivar Pehchan Act, 2021, ensuring administrative clarity. The policy also introduces the idea of rationalisation of posts, an exercise that calculates actual teacher requirements based on student strength as of a cut-off date.

Eligibility and special provisions

Only district cadre teachers serving on a regular basis are eligible to apply. A key exclusion applies to teachers who were specifically recruited against the Mewat cadre, who will not be permitted to transfer out of Nuh district. However, teachers not recruited under the Mewat cadre but currently serving in Nuh remain eligible.

Importantly, the policy clarifies that teachers working in Nuh district will not receive any additional incentive under this cadre change framework.

How vacancies will be determined

Vacancies in a district will be determined under two categories: actual vacancies and deemed vacancies. Actual vacancies arise from the difference between the rationalised requirement of posts and the number of regular teachers currently posted. Deemed vacancies include posts vacated by teachers who voluntarily participate in the cadre change drive, as well as posts occupied by guest, contractual, ad hoc or part-time teachers.

This dual approach is intended to provide a realistic picture of available positions while ensuring smooth redistribution of teaching staff.

Merit-based allocation

District allotment under the policy will be strictly merit-based, using a composite score system, officials said. Age is the prime factor, calculated using a specific formula based on the difference between the qualifying date and the teacher’s date of birth, with precision up to four decimal points.

In addition, teachers can earn up to 20 points under special factors, which include provisions for unmarried female teachers above 40 years of age, widows, divorced or judicially separated teachers, spouses of serving military or paramilitary personnel, and those suffering from or caring for family members with debilitating disorders.

Further weightage is provided for teachers with differently abled children, teachers with disabilities as defined under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPWD) Act, 2016, and eligible couple cases where both spouses are government employees. Negative marking of –10 points applies to teachers undergoing major disciplinary punishment under the Haryana Civil Services (Punishment & Appeal) Rules, 2016.

Certain categories of teachers — such as those due to retire within 12 months, those undergoing treatment for cancer or dialysis, those with over 70 per cent disability, or widows with a youngest child up to 10 years — will automatically receive 80 merit points.

Cadre change procedure

Participation in the cadre change drive is entirely voluntary, with teachers required to record their consent on the online Management Information System (MIS) portal. Female teachers will be given preference in the allocation process.

The department will publish a detailed schedule, calculate and display merit points, and release tentative district-wise and category-wise vacancy positions. Teachers may choose any number of preferred districts except their current one. Failure to exercise options will result in exclusion from that cycle.

District allocation will be carried out in a defined order: female and protected categories first (category-wise), followed by male teachers category-wise, and then female and protected categories irrespective of category. In case of ties, age, gender, and alphabetical order will determine priority. Once allotted, teachers must compulsorily join the new district, which becomes their new cadre.

Seniority, grievances and transfers

After cadre change, teachers will be placed at the end of the seniority list in the new district, and their lien in the previous district will cease. Seniority in future transfers will be determined based on joining dates, age, gender, and alphabetical order where necessary.

Teachers aggrieved by the process may file a grievance within five days of order issuance on the Sugam Sampark Portal, with disposal mandated within three days by a committee constituted by the competent authority. After district allotment, teachers must participate in the General Transfer Drive for permanent school postings.

Relaxation, clarifications

The policy empowers the administrative secretary, with prior approval of the chief minister, to relax any provision in exceptional circumstances, provided reasons are recorded. Any ambiguity in interpretation will be clarified through binding, reasoned orders.

Besides, all previous cadre change instructions issued in 2018 stand repealed, though pending cases under the old policy will continue to be decided as per the 2018 provisions.

With this notification, the Haryana government has introduced a detailed, transparent, and humane framework aimed at balancing administrative efficiency, teacher welfare, and educational continuity across districts.