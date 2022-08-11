scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 11, 2022

Haryana gets new ATM Fraud Investigation Cells; all ‘untrace cases’ to be reviewed

Additional Director General of Police, Haryana Crime Branch, OP Singh, has now asked concerned officers of the new cells to crack such cases and reopen and work on untraced cases.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
August 11, 2022 8:14:34 pm
“The crime branch has handed 132 untraced cases from different districts to the new ATM Fraud Investigation Cells for probe," a state crime branch spokesperson said.(File Photo)

The crime branch of Haryana Police has established 22 ATM Fraud Investigation Cells in all districts of the state with the aim of effectively deal with the increasing number of ATM scam cases.

“The crime branch has handed 132 untraced cases from different districts to the new ATM Fraud Investigation Cells for probe. In a growing digital world, ATMs are an important part of a common man’s life. Citizens do their daily transactions using ATM facilities. In the present era, fraudsters cheat people, replac their ATM cards with another and withdraw money from their victim’s accounts. Though constant efforts are being made by the police to deal with such crimes in a coordinated and effective manner, yet many times untraced reports are given in such financial fraud cases, and the people involved in such crimes escape,” a state crime branch spokesperson said.

Additional Director General of Police, Haryana Crime Branch, OP Singh, has now asked concerned officers of the new cells to crack such cases and reopen and work on untraced cases.

Giving details of a few such cases, the spokesperson said, “In December 2021, Ravindra, a resident of Bhiwani had lodged a complaint that he went to an ATM located at Rohtak Gate, Bhiwani to withdraw money. After returning home, he was shocked to see that about Rs 55,000 had been withdrawn from his account. After he filed a complaint, the crime was declared untraceable by the district police. This case was handed over to the ATM Fraud Investigation Cell, Bhiwani for re-investigation. On investigation, it was found that Rs 55000 had been withdrawn by swiping Ravindra’s card at ATM machines and petrol pumps at different places. Based on the facts, ATM Fraud Investigation Cells ASI Pradeep initiated investigation and the accused was identified as a man called Sunil after scanning CCTV footage. The accused has already been convicted in another case and lodged in Sunaria Jail. Accused Sunil, a resident of Rankpura Rohtak, was taken on a production warrant and was re-arrested. During interrogation, Sunil admitted to being involved in many crimes and gave information about his other accomplices.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why Nitish Kumar felt the absence of Sushil Modi, ‘Jaitley channel’Premium
Why Nitish Kumar felt the absence of Sushil Modi, ‘Jaitley channel’
RSS shake-up for BJP: Why and where allPremium
RSS shake-up for BJP: Why and where all
Indian Monsoon 2022 Live Updates: 2 dead as heavy rains lash Himachal; 3 ...Premium
Indian Monsoon 2022 Live Updates: 2 dead as heavy rains lash Himachal; 3 ...
Delhi Confidential: Shashi Tharoor to receive Legion Of Honour, France&#8...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Shashi Tharoor to receive Legion Of Honour, France&#8...

“Based on the information, another criminal — Rahul alias Chauda, a resident of Rankpura, Rohtak — was nabbed. Rahul is an expert in ATM fraud and clones. It was also found that apart from several districts of Haryana, a case is registered against the accused in Punjab and in the same cases, the accused is already in jail in Rohtak. Three days remand was obtained by presenting the accused in a court, where he confessed to the fraud of a total of Rs 3.84 lakh. About Rs 64,500 have been recovered from him. In addition, both the accused have given information about a third aide of theirs, and further investigations are underway”, the spokesperson said.

More from Chandigarh

“Often the accused escape due to lack of evidence in investigation. But the ATM fraud cells have been established keeping in mind these crimes so that the hard-earned money of the citizens can be saved. At present, these cells are studying all untraced cases thoroughly so that the people involved in them can be put behind bars and the public trust in police can be further enhanced,” the spokesperson added.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 11-08-2022 at 08:14:34 pm

Most Popular

1

Laal Singh Chaddha movie review: Aamir Khan falls back on easy crutches in a meandering tale

2

Economy losing money, freebies distribution a 'serious issue': Supreme Court

3

Raksha Bandhan movie review: A committed Akshay Kumar can’t save this mothballed, melodramatic film

4

Happy Raksha Bandhan 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Whatsapp messages, status, photos, and cards

5

Karan Johar shocked after Sonam Kapoor calls Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon 'underrated': 'They think they're big stars in their head'

Featured Stories

What ‘Darlings’ gets right about abuse and gaslighting
What ‘Darlings’ gets right about abuse and gaslighting
Coke Studio Bangla: A lesson in musical diplomacy
Coke Studio Bangla: A lesson in musical diplomacy
Explained: Palestinian Islamic Jihad, the group that signed a fragile tru...
Explained: Palestinian Islamic Jihad, the group that signed a fragile tru...
On Enid Blyton’s 125th birthday, a look at her immense popularity, contro...
On Enid Blyton’s 125th birthday, a look at her immense popularity, contro...
TMC doth protest too much, say rivals as its leaders declare: 'Not all of...
TMC doth protest too much, say rivals as its leaders declare: 'Not all of...
Rewind & Replay | Tejashwi's praise for Lalu, and how he came to stop...
Rewind & Replay | Tejashwi's praise for Lalu, and how he came to stop...
The RSS's relationship with the national flag
Explained

The RSS's relationship with the national flag

Premium
Smoking-on-plane video: Union Minister says probe underway

Smoking-on-plane video: Union Minister says probe underway

Mumbai to Goa: Arjun Tendulkar switches sides 

Mumbai to Goa: Arjun Tendulkar switches sides 

Wife says Shrikant attended BJP events but abandoned by party now

Wife says Shrikant attended BJP events but abandoned by party now

RSS shake-up for BJP: Why and where all

RSS shake-up for BJP: Why and where all

Premium
Off public glare, India held first round of talks with NATO
Exclusive

Off public glare, India held first round of talks with NATO

Premium
Hindu outfit demands ban on movie 'Laal Singh Chaddha' in UP

Hindu outfit demands ban on movie 'Laal Singh Chaddha' in UP

Raksha Bandhan: A committed Akshay Kumar can’t save this mothballed, melodramatic film
Movie Review

Raksha Bandhan: A committed Akshay Kumar can’t save this mothballed, melodramatic film

Face tech behind Delhi riots arrests: ‘Accused told to match pose’

Face tech behind Delhi riots arrests: ‘Accused told to match pose’

Premium
Five states that refused to join India after Independence
Express Research

Five states that refused to join India after Independence

Premium
Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 11: Latest News
Advertisement