Haryana gets new ATM Fraud Investigation Cells; all ‘untrace cases’ to be reviewed

The crime branch of Haryana Police has established 22 ATM Fraud Investigation Cells in all districts of the state with the aim of effectively deal with the increasing number of ATM scam cases.

“The crime branch has handed 132 untraced cases from different districts to the new ATM Fraud Investigation Cells for probe. In a growing digital world, ATMs are an important part of a common man’s life. Citizens do their daily transactions using ATM facilities. In the present era, fraudsters cheat people, replac their ATM cards with another and withdraw money from their victim’s accounts. Though constant efforts are being made by the police to deal with such crimes in a coordinated and effective manner, yet many times untraced reports are given in such financial fraud cases, and the people involved in such crimes escape,” a state crime branch spokesperson said.

Additional Director General of Police, Haryana Crime Branch, OP Singh, has now asked concerned officers of the new cells to crack such cases and reopen and work on untraced cases.

Giving details of a few such cases, the spokesperson said, “In December 2021, Ravindra, a resident of Bhiwani had lodged a complaint that he went to an ATM located at Rohtak Gate, Bhiwani to withdraw money. After returning home, he was shocked to see that about Rs 55,000 had been withdrawn from his account. After he filed a complaint, the crime was declared untraceable by the district police. This case was handed over to the ATM Fraud Investigation Cell, Bhiwani for re-investigation. On investigation, it was found that Rs 55000 had been withdrawn by swiping Ravindra’s card at ATM machines and petrol pumps at different places. Based on the facts, ATM Fraud Investigation Cells ASI Pradeep initiated investigation and the accused was identified as a man called Sunil after scanning CCTV footage. The accused has already been convicted in another case and lodged in Sunaria Jail. Accused Sunil, a resident of Rankpura Rohtak, was taken on a production warrant and was re-arrested. During interrogation, Sunil admitted to being involved in many crimes and gave information about his other accomplices.”

“Based on the information, another criminal — Rahul alias Chauda, a resident of Rankpura, Rohtak — was nabbed. Rahul is an expert in ATM fraud and clones. It was also found that apart from several districts of Haryana, a case is registered against the accused in Punjab and in the same cases, the accused is already in jail in Rohtak. Three days remand was obtained by presenting the accused in a court, where he confessed to the fraud of a total of Rs 3.84 lakh. About Rs 64,500 have been recovered from him. In addition, both the accused have given information about a third aide of theirs, and further investigations are underway”, the spokesperson said.

“Often the accused escape due to lack of evidence in investigation. But the ATM fraud cells have been established keeping in mind these crimes so that the hard-earned money of the citizens can be saved. At present, these cells are studying all untraced cases thoroughly so that the people involved in them can be put behind bars and the public trust in police can be further enhanced,” the spokesperson added.