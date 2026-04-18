Haryana NCB orders crackdown on drug trafficking, calls for statewide anti-drug movement

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Haryana Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) chief and Additional Director General of Police Sanjay Kumar on Saturday directed all anti-narcotics units across the state to intensify action against drug abuse and drug traffickers, emphasising the need to transform the fight against drugs into a public movement.
Chairing a meeting of the Haryana NCB held at the Haryana Police Housing Corporation in Sector 6, Panchkula, the NCB chief issued strict instructions to strengthen coordination with other state agencies to curb drug trafficking and ensure maximum conviction of accused persons in pending NDPS cases.
He also called for decisive action against habitual offenders under the PIT-NDPS Act, attachment of properties of drug traffickers, and increased focus on commercial quantity drug cases.
Reiterating the state government’s “Drug-Free Haryana” mission, the ADGP urged officials to enhance enforcement efforts and public outreach. He stressed the need for coordinated action among districts, range, and state-level Anti-Narcotics Cells (ANCs) to dismantle drug supply networks.
“The meeting reviewed performance from January to April 2026, with a focus on increasing commercial drug cases, arresting absconding accused, and ensuring faster convictions in court cases. Officials were also directed to improve operational efficiency, adopt modern investigation techniques, and use cyber and technological tools to track and arrest drug traffickers more effectively,” police spokesperson said.
Highlighting the vulnerability of youth, the NCB chief announced plans to launch awareness drives in schools, colleges, universities, and other educational institutions to identify and eliminate sources of drug supply. He also indicated that drug trafficking networks operating near educational campuses would be closely investigated.
A reward of Rs 51,000 was announced for officials who successfully bust active drug trafficking gangs in such sensitive areas.
The meeting also highlighted the use of technology in the anti-drug campaign. The state’s toll-free anti-drug helplines 9050891508 and 1933 are already operational for public assistance and reporting drug-related activities.
“Two mobile applications — “Saathi” for monitoring chemist sales and “Prayas” for maintaining data on drug addicts and tracking traffickers — are being used to strengthen surveillance and response mechanisms.
Officials were instructed to remain updated on emerging drug trends, including pharmaceutical and synthetic drugs, to improve enforcement strategies, the spokesperson added.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram