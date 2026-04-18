Haryana NCB orders crackdown on drug trafficking, calls for statewide anti-drug movement

Reiterating the state government’s “Drug-Free Haryana” mission, the ADGP urged officials to enhance enforcement efforts and public outreach. (Image generated using Google Gemini)

Haryana Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) chief and Additional Director General of Police Sanjay Kumar on Saturday directed all anti-narcotics units across the state to intensify action against drug abuse and drug traffickers, emphasising the need to transform the fight against drugs into a public movement.

Chairing a meeting of the Haryana NCB held at the Haryana Police Housing Corporation in Sector 6, Panchkula, the NCB chief issued strict instructions to strengthen coordination with other state agencies to curb drug trafficking and ensure maximum conviction of accused persons in pending NDPS cases.

He also called for decisive action against habitual offenders under the PIT-NDPS Act, attachment of properties of drug traffickers, and increased focus on commercial quantity drug cases.