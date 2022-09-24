scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 24, 2022

Haryana farmers lift blockade at Delhi-Ambala national highway

Earlier in the day, a division bench of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, while hearing a plea against the blockade, directed authorities to ensure the highway was kept open for free flow and movement of traffic.

BKU (Charuni) Chief Gurnam Singh addresses farm activists after blocking NH in Shahabad on Friday. September 23, 2022. (Express Photo by Manoj Dhaka)

Haryana farmers, who had blocked the Delhi-Ambala National Highway near Shahabad in Haryana’s Kurukshetra, Saturday agreed to lift the blockade.

Earlier in the day, a division bench of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, while hearing a plea against the blockade of National Highway 44 by the farmers union lead by Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) president Gurnam Singh Chaduni, directed authorities to ensure the highway was kept open for free flow and movement of traffic.

The bench, in its orders, directed the state to “ensure NH-44 is kept open for free flow and movement of traffic without any hindrance, so the public at large is not put to inconvenience”.

The HC also asked the Chief Secretary of Haryana to submit a report on the steps taken in pursuance of the directions issued on the next date of hearing on September 26.

First published on: 24-09-2022 at 10:30:42 am
