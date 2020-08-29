Haryana: National coordinator of All India Mahila Congress tweets to Vij about condition of Covid ward at local civil hospital

In another tweet to the health minister Anil Vij, Mehta wrote, “10 tablets given to me after five hours of torture, to have all them together. When asked which tablets are these, no answer was provided.”

In tweets made by Ranjeeta Mehta, National Coordinator of the All India Mahila Congress to Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij Friday, she shared photos and alleged negligence towards Covid-19 patients at the Panchkula civil hospital.

Mehta had tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Panchkula on Wednesday along with her husband and had opted for home isolation. She was taken to the civil hospital Friday morning for tests and health check-up.

Tweeting about the state of affairs at the hospital, she wrote, “Bees are welcoming corona patients in Sector 6 hospital. Since 11 am, no one has done any tests…Now I can understand why the CM and speaker rushed to Mendanta.”

In another tweet to the health minister, she wrote, “10 tablets given to me after five hours of torture, to have all them together. When asked which tablets are these, no answer was provided.”

Mahima Singh, an advocate and spokesperson of Haryana Pradesh congress committee legal counsel tweeted in response, “A patient has all rights to know the treatment they are being subjected to. It amounts to medical negligence in case the patient is not explained all medical procedures or drugs being administered.”

In another video from the isolation ward of the civil hospital, made by Ranjeeta, a doctor can be seen asking a patient to hold an x-ray screen in front of him in the open gallery of the ward.

