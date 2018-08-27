Haryana: Muslim women tie rakhis to state BJP chief Subhash Barala

Muslim women tying rakhi to Haryana BJP chief Subhash Barala. (Source: Twitter/Subhash Barala) Muslim women tying rakhi to Haryana BJP chief Subhash Barala. (Source: Twitter/Subhash Barala)

To celebrate Raksha Bandhan, Haryana BJP chief Subhash Barala went to Pachanaka village of Palwal district to get rakhis tied from the members of Muslim community Sunday. According to BJP leaders, as many as 300 women and girls from the Muslim community tied rakhis to Barala.

Addressing a gathering later, Barala said: “We have been making serious efforts to ensure development of each and every village of the districts like Palwal and Mewat. We can ensure development in the backward areas like Mewat only if we take along all sections of the society.”

