Haryana municipal polls set for May 10, counting on May 13

Haryana civic polls 2026 are scheduled for May 10 across seven municipal bodies, including Panchkula, Ambala and Sonipat, with nominations from April 21 to 25 and counting on May 13.(File Photo)

Haryana is heading into another round of civic polls with seven municipal bodies, including the corporations of Panchkula, Ambala and Sonipat, scheduled to vote on May 10 this year.

State Election Commissioner Devender Singh Kalyan announced that counting will take place on May 13. Nominations will be filed between April 21 and 25, with election symbols allotted on April 28. These elections will choose mayors and ward members in the three corporations, along with the president and members of the Municipal Council of Rewari, and the municipal committees of Sampla in Rohtak, Dharuhera in Rewari and Uklana in Hisar.

The reservation draw conducted in January set aside the Ambala mayoral seat for a backward class woman, while Panchkula and Sonipat remain open to candidates from all categories. In Rewari, the council president’s post has been reserved for a Scheduled Caste woman, and Uklana’s for a general category woman, while Sampla and Dharuhera posts remain unreserved.