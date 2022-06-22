Haryana municipal elections: BJP leading, AAP opens account

The ruling BJP is leading and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has opened its account by winning one seat in the Haryana municipal polls though counting is still on at several places. Voting for 28 municipal committees and 18 municipal councils had taken place on Sunday.

According to preliminary information, BJP candidates in Bhiwani, Kalka, Kaithal, Jind and Gohana have either won or are leading with a comfortable margin. However, BJP candidates or supporters have lost in Uchana, Hansi and Narwana.

In Shahabad municipal body of Kurukshetra district, former minister Krishan Bedi’s son lost to a candidate supported by local Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) MLA Ramkaran Kala, sources said. Bedi is currently political secretary to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. Sources keeping a close watch on the elections also said that a candidate supported by senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala lost in Kaithal municipal body.

Meanwhile, the AAP opened its account by winning the Ismailabad (Kaithal) municipal committee president post. While AAP candidate from Ismailabad Nisha Kano Vangha won, candidates from Gharaunda, Pehowa and Kundli lost by a thin margin of less than 100 votes. AAP leader Anurag Dhanda said that BJP won Gharaunda municipal body by a margin of 40 votes, Pehowa by a margin of 55 votes and Kundli by a margin of 77 votes. This is the first time that AAP had entered the civic body polls in the state fielding candidates on its party symbol.

Congress did not contest the election on its party symbol. Several senior Congress leaders also did not participate in the campaign actively.

Reports indicate that Indian National Lok Dal of Om Prakash Chautala and JJP of Dushyant Chautala have also won a few seats.

The ruling BJP-JJP had decided to contest the election jointly. As per the agreement, of the total 18 municipal council seats, BJP fielded candidates for 14 while JJP contested four seats – Narwana, Tohana, Dabwali and Nuh.

The decision on elections to 28 municipal committees had been left to local level leaders. Local issues and caste and political equations dominated the civic body elections.