Haryana municipal election results 2022: BJP in lead; AAP opens account

The counting of votes for Haryana’s 18 municipal councils and 28 municipal committees began at 8 am Wednesday. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seems to have taken a lead in the polls, although counting is still on at several places. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has opened its account by winning the Ismailabad (Kaithal) municipal committee chairperson post, but the party’s performance has not been impressive across the state.

The Congress did not contest the election. Senior Congress leaders also did not actively participate in the campaign. Om Prakash Chautala’s INLD and Dushyant Chautala’s JJP have also won a few seats.

Over 70 per cent electors had cast their votes in the elections on June 19. While the ruling BJP-JJP alliance, the INLD as well as the AAP fought the polls on party symbols, many Congressmen entered the fray as Independents.

The Congress has cited the non-availability of organisational cadre at the district and booth levels for its decision. The biggest party in the state after the BJP, the Congress has been severely hamstrung by unending infighting, as a result of which it has not been able to elect organisational units at grassroot levels for over seven-eight years. The party’s Haryana affairs in-charge Vivek Bansal said the process was on, as laid out at the recent Chintan Shivir held by it.

Polling for 46 municipalities in Haryana registered a 10 percentage point drop from last year’s voter turnout amid ongoing protests against the Agnipath scheme. An official said the protests against the Agnipath scheme might be a reason behind the low turnout this time even though there were no major protests reported on Sunday.