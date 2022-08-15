scorecardresearch
Sunday, August 14, 2022

Haryana moves for consolidation of co-located schools

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
August 15, 2022 3:50:06 am
The government says the initiative is aimed at optimum utilisation of available infrastructure and human resources. (File)

The Haryana government has initiated the process for consolidation of co-located government schools situated within a distance of one kilometer in the same village or ward.

As a result of this exercise, the schools located within one kilometer will be consolidated in the highest school making them a “single school unit” with different campuses. The government says the initiative is aimed at optimum utilisation of available infrastructure and human resources.

Under the initiative, the government has also decided that all primary and middle government schools shall be co-education. “Head of the highest school shall work as “head of the institution” for all campuses of the consolidated school. He/she shall distribute students and teachers amongst all campuses keeping in view the convenience of the students and optimum utilisation of the services of available teachers,” mentioned a directive issued by the director of school education.

The directive further mentioned: “Consequent upon this exercise, the dual head system will be discontinued. Elementary school headmasters, if found in excess, shall be utilised to teach respective subjects by offering them a post of TGT with all consequential benefits of the post ESHM.”

The exercise is also aimed at dealing with the shortage of teachers in government schools. In March this year, the state education minister Kanwar Pal Gurjar had admitted in the Assembly that a little over 30 per cent posts of teachers in Haryana’s government schools were lying vacant. In response to a question asked by independent MLA Balraj Kundu, the minister had informed that as many as 84,322 teachers including the guest teachers were posted in the government schools against the sanctioned strength of over 1.2 lakh posts thus leaving a gap of 36,644 teachers. If the requirements of the government schools are kept in mind, then there was a shortfall of 38,476 teachers because as many as 84,322 teachers were working against the requirement of 1.22 lakh teachers.

Then Gurjar had informed the House that the education department has already sent a requisition to the Haryana Staff Selection Commission for recruitment of 7,631 teachers apart from initiating a process to recruit retired teachers and also through the outsourcing policy.

First published on: 15-08-2022 at 03:50:06 am

