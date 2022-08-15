Haryana moves for consolidation of co-located schools

August 15, 2022 3:50:06 am
The Haryana government has initiated the process for consolidation of co-located government schools situated within a distance of one kilometer in the same village or ward.
As a result of this exercise, the schools located within one kilometer will be consolidated in the highest school making them a “single school unit” with different campuses. The government says the initiative is aimed at optimum utilisation of available infrastructure and human resources.
Under the initiative, the government has also decided that all primary and middle government schools shall be co-education. “Head of the highest school shall work as “head of the institution” for all campuses of the consolidated school. He/she shall distribute students and teachers amongst all campuses keeping in view the convenience of the students and optimum utilisation of the services of available teachers,” mentioned a directive issued by the director of school education.
The directive further mentioned: “Consequent upon this exercise, the dual head system will be discontinued. Elementary school headmasters, if found in excess, shall be utilised to teach respective subjects by offering them a post of TGT with all consequential benefits of the post ESHM.”
Subscriber Only Stories
The exercise is also aimed at dealing with the shortage of teachers in government schools. In March this year, the state education minister Kanwar Pal Gurjar had admitted in the Assembly that a little over 30 per cent posts of teachers in Haryana’s government schools were lying vacant. In response to a question asked by independent MLA Balraj Kundu, the minister had informed that as many as 84,322 teachers including the guest teachers were posted in the government schools against the sanctioned strength of over 1.2 lakh posts thus leaving a gap of 36,644 teachers. If the requirements of the government schools are kept in mind, then there was a shortfall of 38,476 teachers because as many as 84,322 teachers were working against the requirement of 1.22 lakh teachers.
Then Gurjar had informed the House that the education department has already sent a requisition to the Haryana Staff Selection Commission for recruitment of 7,631 teachers apart from initiating a process to recruit retired teachers and also through the outsourcing policy.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Shah Rukh-Gauri Khan support 'Har Ghar Tiranga' while fans are busy making Pathaan trend: 'Pathaan will lift Bollywood up'
Shah Rukh-Gauri Khan support ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ while fans are busy making Pathaan trend: ‘Pathaan will lift Bollywood up’
Independence Day 2022 Live Updates: India helped world discover true potential of democracy, says President Murmu
The ancient Indian symbol of the swastika, its history and appropriation by NazismPremium
Since numbers always favoured a JD(U)-RJD tie-up, why did Nitish bide his time?Premium
Latest News
‘I won’t choose Partition if given a choice’: Darbari Lal
ISI-backed terror module busted ahead of I-Day
Sikh farmers who migrated twice suffered the most during Partition
ATS nabs ‘aide of JeM operative’ in Fatehpur
India, Pak at 75: With love and hurt, letters from both sides of the border, narrate lingering Partition pain
SGPC slams lighting up Minar-e-Fateh in Tricolour lights
Dalit boy’s death case: Mayawati seeks President’s rule in Rajasthan
Govt appoints 11 additional judges in Punjab and Haryana High Court
ADGP posts not sanctioned for police ranges
Warring comes down heavily on Jakhar for betraying party
Killed in anti-terror op, Army dog Axel gets gallantry award
TMC, Opposition spar over Anubrata’s arrest