Haryana move to tweak domicile policy contradicts job quota promise: Hooda

The Haryana government’s move to reduce by 10 years the minimum time period needed to get domicile certificate contradicts its job quota policy for locals, former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda Saturday said.

Hooda, who is also the Leader of Opposition, said that on the one hand the government has promised to provide 75 per cent reservation to Haryanvis in private jobs, while on the other it is reducing the time period needed to secure the domicile certificate from 15 years to five years.

“I am not against the people of other states, but it is the responsibility of every government to first safeguard the rights of the people of its own state. In many states, local residents have been given priority in jobs and in such a situation, Haryana also has the right to do this,” the senior Congress leader said reacting to a notification issued by the state government tweaking the domicile policy.

Hooda said that the previous Congress government had made provisions in the industrial policy to give priority to the locals. “At that time the unemployment rate was 2.8 per cent. Today Haryana ranks first in the country in terms of unemployment. Data from the CMIE (Center for Monitoring Indian Economy) shows that Haryana has consistently topped unemployment since 2019. According to the data for the month of December, 32.5 per cent youth in state are unemployed,” he said, adding that the BJP-JJP alliance government in JHaryana has “taken away jobs of computer operators, lab attendants, PTIs, and drawing teachers”.

“Now 1518 Group D employees under sports quota have been dismissed. Every section has been impacted by the anti-people policies of the state government,” Hooda added.

On the ongoing farmers’ protest, Hooda said, “the government has not yet come forward to help the families of farmers who lost their lives in the bitter cold, even though the Punjab government has announced jobs with financial help to such families. Congress demands the Haryana government should also provide similar support to the families of martyred farmers. If the present government does not do this, this would be the first item on our agenda when the form of our government in the state,” he said.