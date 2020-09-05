Haryana: Most wanted among trio held in Kaithal, arms recovered

The trio is named in a number of cases, including one related to a Rs 50 lakh extortion bid. (Representational)

Haryana Police has arrested three criminals, including one who was on the most-wanted list, from Kaithal and recovered six pistols, 55 cartridges and a car from them, an official spokesperson Friday said.

Those arrested have been identified as Jitendra alias Jackie, a resident of Bizana village, Anit alias Nitin of Bhana in Kaithal and Rampal alias Monu of Rahra in Karnal. With their arrest, “two potential murders have been averted,” the spokesperson said.

The trio is named in a number of cases, including one related to a Rs 50 lakh extortion bid.

“Jackie, who is on the most-wanted list and carried a reward of Rs 25,000, was wanted in half-a-dozen cases of murder and attempt to murder.

Initial investigation revealed that they were in Kaithal to commit murders in the area. Based on information, a Crime Investigation Agency team set up a barricade near Chakuldana More and signalled a car, which did not have a registration number plate, to stop. On seeing the police team, the driver tried to escape by taking a sudden turn. Police arrested the three after a three-kilometre chase, the spokesperson said.

“During the preliminary interrogation, Jackie confessed to plotting the killing of a person in his native village over a property dispute,” the spokesperson said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.