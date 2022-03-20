Haryana: Most patients succumbing to Covid-19 had no comorbidities

CHANDIGARH, MARCH 20: Most patients who succumbed to Covid-19 in Haryana did not have any comorbidities, data accessed by indianexpress.com from the state health department revealed.

According to the figures, 3,952 of 10,594 Covid-19 fatalities (till March 17) in the state did not have any comorbidities, while 3,085 people who died after contracting the virus were suffering from multiple comorbidities.

The analysis further revealed that at least 1,357 patients who died from Covid-19 were also suffering from diabetes mellitus, 692 from hypertension, 392 had respiratory diseases, 310 were suffering from heart diseases, 178 had kidney ailments, 123 were cancer patients, 65 had neurological disorders, 86 were affected by liver diseases, 15 had anaemia and 245 patients had miscellaneous comorbidities. A total of 94 fatalities are still being investigated.

Looking at the age profile of the deceased, it was found that 2,727 patients who died owing to Covid-19 infection were in the age group of 65-74, followed by 2,547 patients in the 55-64 age group. Around 1,741 patients belonged to the 45-54 age category, followed by 1,418 patients (75-84 years), 497 patients (25-34 years), 393 patients (85-94 years), 136 patients (15-24 years), 28 patients (less than five-year old), 24 patients (above 95-year old) and 15 patients (5-14 year old).

While the highest daily positivity rate (during the first wave) was recorded at 16.36 per cent on November 16, 2020; it touched 30.51 per cent (during the second wave) on May 5, 2021. The daily positivity rate on January 27 this year was 17.87 per cent, whereas it was just 0.36 per cent on Saturday.

The highest number of positive cases detected in a single day (during the first wave) was 3,104 on November 20, 2020; while it increased to 15,786 on May 4, 2021 during the second wave. On January 27, 2022, a total of 5,770 cases were detected; but only 39 new cases were reported on Saturday evening.

“Depending upon the need of the hour, the health department has been adopting various strategies like testing, contact tracing, infrastructure and capacity building, management of patients, tele-consultation, mobile teams, new IT platforms, referral transport, helpline, Covid-19 vaccination and so on,” a senior official of the state health department told indianexpress.com.

“To combat the Covid-19 situation, various committees/teams were constituted and Haryana was first to set up a dedicated Covid-19 helpline… Multiple interactions with the Government of India were held and sufficient funds were provided by the Centre,” another officer said.

Haryana had 492 active Covid-19 cases on Saturday, of which 451 were in home isolation. The Covid-19 fatality rate in the northern state was 1.08 per cent. Over 2.16 crore beneficiaries have received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine and 1.83 crore beneficiaries have got both their doses in Haryana. The state has achieved a coverage of 100 per cent for the first dose and 86 per cent for the second dose.