Haryana: More voices within BJP want party to go solo in 2024 polls

The Haryana BJP will most likely contest the 2024 Lok Sabha as well as Vidhan Sabha polls solo. During the ongoing three-day training session of Haryana BJP, several senior leaders, including former union minister Birender Singh, said that the party should contest the 2024 polls independently as it would “benefit the party”.

Party’s state president Om Prakash Dhankar said, “BJP is working on the agenda set by the people. Only that party wins that performs on the agenda set by the electorate. That was the reason, we came to power. With the best leadership, the party is moving ahead step by step.”

Dhankar added that the BJP workers are the best, which is why the BJP leadership has risen across the globe. “We need to give good to the people who elect us, only then we can get good in return. When a leader gets the chair, he/ she gets surrounded by followers; but when the chair goes, followers too disappear. It is the party workers who always stand by the leader’s side and that is why they are supreme.”

Urging party workers to understand the BJP’s ideologies and vision first and then convey it among the electorate, Dhankar said, “We all should speak less, listen more and take everybody along. The leaders should give utmost respect to the party workers and take care of them.

Union Minister of State Krishan Pal Gurjar said, “Shreshth Bharat and Akhand Bharat is PM Narendra Modi’s objective. Under his leadership, a lot of changes took place and he played a great role in enhancing India’s image globally. The party workers should convey PM Narendra Modi and CM Manohar Lal Khattar’s vision to the people. Eight years ago, whenever you get up and read newspapers; you got to read one or another scams. But, the kind of works that Modi government did in the past eight years are historic.”

Home minister Anil Vij said, “After senior leaders of the party address the gathering, party workers are also given time to ask questions and their doubts are cleared then and there. The aim is to make more people aware about the party’s ideologies, vision and the public-welfare works that the state and Centre have been doing.”

Another reason behind holding the training session is to find out what kind of feedback the party is getting from the people at the ground level and where all and what all reforms the party needs to make in the run up to 2024 polls. The party workers are also being told that they should work towards strengthening the party’s cadre at the ground level.

While the party held four sessions on day 1, six sessions were held on the second day. The session would conclude, Sunday.