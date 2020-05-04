Haryana modifies industry order, will now issues weekly permissions

“Immediate and self-generated approval” will be accorded as soon as the application is submitted. Passes for the employees will be granted on a weekly basis — from May 4 to May 10 and from May 11 to May 17. (Representational) “Immediate and self-generated approval” will be accorded as soon as the application is submitted. Passes for the employees will be granted on a weekly basis — from May 4 to May 10 and from May 11 to May 17. (Representational)

Adhering to revised guidelines issued by Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Haryana government Sunday decided that during the extended lockdown period of two weeks — May 4-17 — permission to all industrial units would be granted on a weekly basis.

“All Industrial units/entrepreneurs/concerns would mandatorily apply on Saralharyana portal to generate requisite passes for the employees. All interstate movement of goods including empty trucks shall be allowed. The applicant will have to give an undertaking of compliance of standard pperating procedures (SOPs),” a government spokesperson said.

“Immediate and self-generated approval” will be accorded as soon as the application is submitted. Passes for the employees will be granted on a weekly basis — from May 4 to May 10 and from May 11 to May 17.

“As per the latest MHA guidelines, activities shall be allowed based on the risk profiling of the region or districts into red. orange, and green zones,” the spokesperson said.

As per the revised guidelines, in the week starting from May 4, in “industrial areas with access control (viz IMT/IA/IDC/SEZs)”, IT/ IT Enabled Services (ITES) located in the red zone would be allowed to carry out their activities with staff strength of 33 per cent, while other industries can start their operations with 50 per cent of staff. In the orange zone IT/ITES would be allowed to carry out their activities with 50 per cent staff strength, while others can start their operations with 75 per cent staff. In the green zone, both IT/ITES and others can carry out their operations with 100 per cent staff strength”.

“e-Commerce industrial units located in the red zone would be permitted to carry out activities for essential goods only,” the spokesperson added.

“Other industries located in urban/ municipal areas — other than industrial areas with access control – (IMT/IA/IDC/SEZs) — would be allowed to carry out their operations in only orange (50 per cent staff strength in IT/ITES and 75 per cent for others) and green zone (with 100 per cent staff strength). The industrial activities of the units located in red zones would be strictly prohibited”.

Second week

Similarly, in the second week, starting from May 11 to 17, “industrial areas, and ITES located in the red zone would be allowed to carry out their activities with 50 per cent staff strength, while other industries will be allowed operations with 75 per cent staff. In the orange zone, IT/ITES would be allowed with 75 per cent staff , while 100 per cent staff will be allowed for others. In the green zone, all industries can carry out their operations with 100 percent staff strength.

Different passes for three zones

For the three zones, different figurative passes would be issued. As per the distinction, triangular marked passes for essential goods industry only would be issued to the employees in the containment zones. Rectangular passes would be issued to the employees in the zones other than containment areas. Further, for in-situ labour — labour residing within the factory unit — no passes would be required.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.