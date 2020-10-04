Haryana: Mobile tower installed at Morni village after Sonu Sood’s initiative

Since the lockdown phase began, actor Sonu Sood has generously worked towards helping those in need.

After distributing smartphones to the students of a government school in Chandigarh, Sonu Sood along with his friend based in Chandigarh, Karan Gilhotra, yet again helped students who were struggling to access online classes at Morni. The duo with the help of Indus towers and Airtel, installed a mobile tower in the village to enable uninterrupted connectivity.

The situation came to light after a video on social media showed a child from Dapana village, Morni sitting on a tree branch to catch mobile signals to help other children to complete their homework. Both Sonu Sood and Karan Gilhotra were tagged on Twitter which caught their attention.

“It was very disheartening to see how children are still struggling to get a basic education. In such difficult times, we will do everything in our power to overcome such hurdles and help those in need. After learning about the situation, I spoke to Indus Towers and Airtel who helped us in installing the towers. They did a survey of the village and identified a location for installation. Indus has supported the village by setting up of a pole where active infrastructure has been installed. This is to boost coverage in the area so that students can seamlessly access their online classes from the safety of their homes,” said Karan Gilhotra, Chairman PHD Chamber, Punjab.

Commenting on the initiative, Sonu Sood, Bollywood actor and humanitarian said, “Children are the future of our nation and they deserve an equal chance to a better future. I believe such challenges should never stop anyone from reaching their full potential. It is my honour to help set up a mobile tower in the remote village to help these kids access online classes. They no longer have to climb trees to catch mobile signals.”

Gagan Kapoor, CCEO-Punjab & Haryana, Indus Towers said, “Mobile towers are a critical part of telecom infrastructure and are key to enabling the best in education experience even in India’s hinterlands. Indus Towers is proud to collaborate with Airtel and Karan Gilhotta for this initiative to improve network coverage in this area of Morni Hills.”

He further said, “During these challenging times, our last mile field team and technicians have been demonstrating our ethos of ‘Putting India First’ through their tireless efforts to ensure seamless connectivity. Going forward, we will continue to create a robust and efficient telecom infrastructure.”

