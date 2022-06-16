scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, June 16, 2022
Must Read

Haryana: Mobile internet suspended in Palwal as Agnipath protests erupt

An official spokesperson cites the law and order situation arising out of the protests against the short-term military recruitment scheme to explain the 24-hour ban on the mobile internet in the district.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
June 16, 2022 6:11:49 pm
Vehicles torched as protests break out in Haryana's Palwal against the Centre’s new short-term military recruitment scheme. (Express photo)

As protests broke out against the Centre’s new short-term military recruitment scheme, the Haryana government suspended internet and SMS services (excluding banking and mobile recharge messages) provided by mobile phone networks in Palwal district for the next 24 hours from 4 pm on Thursday.

“The said suspension has been ordered under Section 5 of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885 to be read along with Rule (2) of Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, 2017,” an order issued by additional chief secretary (home) Rajiv Arora said.

An official spokesperson cited the law and order situation arising out of the protests against the Agnipath scheme to explain the temporary ban on the mobile internet in the district.

“The temporary suspension has been imposed to stop the spread of disinformation and rumours through various social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, etc on mobile phones and SMS,” the spokesperson said, adding that the curbs were aimed at preventing the mobilisation of agitators who might indulge in arson or vandalism.

Best of Express Premium
Explained: What the US Fed’s biggest rate hike in 28 years means for Indi...Premium
Explained: What the US Fed’s biggest rate hike in 28 years means for Indi...
10 lakh jobs: Existing govt vacancies to account for most, 90% at lowest ...Premium
10 lakh jobs: Existing govt vacancies to account for most, 90% at lowest ...
Hate speech, IPC Sec 295A, and how courts have read the lawPremium
Hate speech, IPC Sec 295A, and how courts have read the law
Explained: The govt jobs situationPremium
Explained: The govt jobs situation
More Premium Stories >>

The spokesperson warned telecom service providers of strict action in the event of any violation of the order.

Express Subscription Check out the various Express subscription plans, now with Ad-lite

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 16: Latest News
Advertisement