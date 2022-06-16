Haryana: Mobile internet suspended in Palwal as Agnipath protests erupt

As protests broke out against the Centre’s new short-term military recruitment scheme, the Haryana government suspended internet and SMS services (excluding banking and mobile recharge messages) provided by mobile phone networks in Palwal district for the next 24 hours from 4 pm on Thursday.

“The said suspension has been ordered under Section 5 of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885 to be read along with Rule (2) of Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, 2017,” an order issued by additional chief secretary (home) Rajiv Arora said.

An official spokesperson cited the law and order situation arising out of the protests against the Agnipath scheme to explain the temporary ban on the mobile internet in the district.

“The temporary suspension has been imposed to stop the spread of disinformation and rumours through various social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, etc on mobile phones and SMS,” the spokesperson said, adding that the curbs were aimed at preventing the mobilisation of agitators who might indulge in arson or vandalism.

The spokesperson warned telecom service providers of strict action in the event of any violation of the order.