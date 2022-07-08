Another Haryana MLA gets threat call from Dubai number

Haryana’s Safidon MLA Subhash Gangoli on Friday lodged a complaint with Haryana police citing threat to his life.

Gangoli, in his complaint, said that he received a threat message demanding Rs 5 lakh on his mobile from a Dubai number. He added that the person who sent the message claimed that he was from Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

This is the fourth such incident in which a Haryana MLA has alleged that they have received threats to their life. Earlier, Congress MLA from Sonipat Surender Panwar had also received a threat call from Dubai and the caller had demanded ransom from him. Similar threatening WhatsApp messages and WhatsApp calls demanding ransom were also received by BJP MLA from Sohna Sanjay Singh, and Congress MLA from Sadhaura Renu Bala in the past few days.

State police officers said they are investigating the call that Gangoli received, but it could yet not be established who was behind the call.

A delegation of Congress MLAs led by senior Congress leader Kumari Selja also met the Haryana Governor on Friday and demanded enhanced security for the MLAs. The delegation also urged the Governor to ask state government to immediately identify and arrest the culprits who were sending threatening messages and letters to the MLAs.

Former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda had also raised the issue and demanded that state government must immediately take action, ensure enhanced security to the MLAs and identify and arrest the culprits.

Congress has demanded that the investigation should be done by NIA or a sitting HC judge.