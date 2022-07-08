scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 08, 2022

Another Haryana MLA gets threat call from Dubai number

Caller claims to be a member of Lawrence Bishnoi gang

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
July 8, 2022 8:53:52 pm
State police officers said they are investigating the call that Gangoli received (Representational)

Haryana’s Safidon MLA Subhash Gangoli on Friday lodged a complaint with Haryana police citing threat to his life.

Gangoli, in his complaint, said that he received a threat message demanding Rs 5 lakh on his mobile from a Dubai number. He added that the person who sent the message claimed that he was from Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

This is the fourth such incident in which a Haryana MLA has alleged that they have received threats to their life. Earlier, Congress MLA from Sonipat Surender Panwar had also received a threat call from Dubai and the caller had demanded ransom from him. Similar threatening WhatsApp messages and WhatsApp calls demanding ransom were also received by BJP MLA from Sohna Sanjay Singh, and Congress MLA from Sadhaura Renu Bala in the past few days.

State police officers said they are investigating the call that Gangoli received, but it could yet not be established who was behind the call.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-July 8, 2022: Why to read ‘Corruption’ or ‘Freedom of press’ or ...Premium
UPSC Key-July 8, 2022: Why to read ‘Corruption’ or ‘Freedom of press’ or ...
Siberia or Japan? Expert Google Maps players can tell at a glimpsePremium
Siberia or Japan? Expert Google Maps players can tell at a glimpse
Explained: What Shinzo Abe, who had a special rapport with Narendra Modi,...Premium
Explained: What Shinzo Abe, who had a special rapport with Narendra Modi,...
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi: Modi Cabinet sensitive about all weaker sections, sy...Premium
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi: Modi Cabinet sensitive about all weaker sections, sy...
Read |Haryana: Protest over fly ash turns violent again at Hisar thermal power plant

A delegation of Congress MLAs led by senior Congress leader Kumari Selja also met the Haryana Governor on Friday and demanded enhanced security for the MLAs. The delegation also urged the Governor to ask state government to immediately identify and arrest the culprits who were sending threatening messages and letters to the MLAs.

Former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda had also raised the issue and demanded that state government must immediately take action, ensure enhanced security to the MLAs and identify and arrest the culprits.

More from Chandigarh

Congress has demanded that the investigation should be done by NIA or a sitting HC judge.

Express Explained Go beyond the news. Understand the headlines with our Explained stories

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 08: Latest News
Advertisement