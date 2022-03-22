Haryana MLA removes shoes, stitched clothes, wears dhoti seeking action against corrupt officers

Faridabad Congress MLA Neeraj Sharma Tuesday removed his shoes and clothes replacing them with white cotton cloth and ‘dhoti’ while seeking action against officers involved in alleged scams that took place in Faridabad Municipal Corporation from 2014 to December 2021.

🗞️ Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

During the last day of the Budget Session of Haryana Assembly, the MLA announced that he would wear the stitched clothes and shoes only when at least one guilty is punished in the cases of corporation.

The MLA went out of the House to change clothes before removing his shoes in the Assembly itself. Later, when he returned, he was seen wearing a white cloth and a “dhoti”.

The state Urban Local Bodies Minister Dr. Kamal Gupta assured that no guilty would be spared.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar took a strong exception to the way in which the MLA returned with his changed clothes. He, however, said no accused in the corruption case will be spared and a probe would be conducted in a time-bound manner.