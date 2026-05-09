Haryana MLA injured as vehicles in convoy collide with each other

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Haryana’s cabinet minister (Panchayats) Krishan Lal Panwar sustained injuries in a road accident Friday afternoon in Panipat as vehicles in his convoy collided with each other near Eldeco City on the national highway. The front portion of Panwar’s Toyota Innova car got badly damaged.
Immediately after the accident, his security personnel and nearby people safely pulled the minister out of the vehicle, rushing him to the civil hospital in Panipat. Doctors in hospital said his condition is currently stable but he was admitted in the hospital for further treatment.
As soon as the accident news spread, Panipat (urban) MLA Pramod Vij, Deputy Commissioner (Panipat) Virender Dahiya, SP (Panipat) Bhupender Singh, along with other BJP workers, reached the hospital.
According to the information available, Panwar was returning to Panipat from Chandigarh on Friday. At around 3 pm, a vehicle ahead of his convoy suddenly applied brakes, near Eldeco City at the toll plaza. Following this the remaining vehicles, including the minister’s, in the convoy crashed into one another. All airbags in the car were deployed.
On December 14, 2025, Panwar underwent surgery of his left knee at Fortis Hospital, Mohali. He had been facing difficulty walking for several days prior to the operation. Before the surgery, Panwar used to travel in a government allotted Toyota Fortuner. However, after the operation, he started traveling in a government allotted Toyota Innova.
Panwar currently holds the Panchayat and Development Department, and the Mines and Geology Department in the Nayab Singh Saini-led government. This is his second term as a minister in Haryana. Panwar has had a long political career. In 1991, he was elected MLA from Assandh on an INLD ticket. He was elected again as an INLD MLA in 1996, 2000 and 2009.
After the 2009 delimitation, he contested from Israna on an INLD ticket and defeated Congress leader Balbir Valmiki.
In 2014, after leaving INLD, he contested on a BJP ticket and once again defeated Balbir Valmiki.
Panwar had earlier served as Transport, Housing, and Jails Minister in the government led by former Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.
In 2019, he faced defeat against Congress leader Balbir Valmiki.
Since he was considered a prominent SC face in the state, the BJP later sent him to the Rajya Sabha. When he expressed his desire to contest the 2024 Assembly elections, BJP again gave him a ticket. He resigned from his Rajya Sabha seat and contested from Israna in October-2024 Haryana Vidhan Sabha polls and won.
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