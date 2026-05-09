Haryana MLA injured as vehicles in convoy collide with each other

Haryana minister Krishan Lal Panwar was injured in a road accident in Panipat after multiple vehicles in his convoy collided near Eldeco City on the national highway. (PTI Video grab)

Haryana’s cabinet minister (Panchayats) Krishan Lal Panwar sustained injuries in a road accident Friday afternoon in Panipat as vehicles in his convoy collided with each other near Eldeco City on the national highway. The front portion of Panwar’s Toyota Innova car got badly damaged.

Immediately after the accident, his security personnel and nearby people safely pulled the minister out of the vehicle, rushing him to the civil hospital in Panipat. Doctors in hospital said his condition is currently stable but he was admitted in the hospital for further treatment.

As soon as the accident news spread, Panipat (urban) MLA Pramod Vij, Deputy Commissioner (Panipat) Virender Dahiya, SP (Panipat) Bhupender Singh, along with other BJP workers, reached the hospital.