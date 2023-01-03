Woman coach, who filed sexual harassment FIR against Haryana minister Sandeep Singh, appears before SIT

The woman athletics coach who raised sexual harassment allegations against Haryana minister Sandeep Singh appeared before the special investigation team (SIT), constituted to probe the case, at Chandigarh’s Sector 26 police station Tuesday, police said.

The FIR against Singh, a former Olympian, was registered at the Sector 26 police station Saturday night on charges of stalking, illegal confinement, sexual harassment and criminal intimidation, following which he gave up the sports portfolio.

The woman coach, along with her two advocates, reached the police station around 11.30 am. Her statement is currently being recorded at the office of the Deputy Superintendent of Police (East) Palak Goel, who heads the SIT. The DSP’s office is situated inside the Sector 26 police station.

As the coach entered the police station to record her statement, two police personnel were deputed at its entry gate, barring the entry of media persons. Members of the public who arrived at the station for other matters were also allowed to enter only after their details were ascertained.

On Sunday, members of the SIT visited the woman coach at her residence.

Sandeep Singh has meanwhile, rejected the woman’s allegations against him, describing them as baseless. He will remain as Minister of State (MoS) and continue to hold the other portfolio under his independent charge, Printing and Stationery.