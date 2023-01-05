Add attempt to rape charge against Haryana minister Sandeep Singh: Woman coach’s lawyer

The advocate of the woman junior coach, who has lodged an FIR of sexual harassment against Haryana minister Sandeep Singh, demanded the Chandigarh police should add charges of attempt to rape against him. Advocate Deepanshu Bansal raised this demand in the presence of the coach, who had come to record her statement before a magistrate Wednesday.

Bansal said, “We demand that the SIT should include charges of attempt to rape in the original FIR against Sandeep Singh. The woman coach mentioned in her complaint that the state minister attempted to rape her. It is also strange why he has not been arrested till now despite the fact that all charges mentioned in FIR are non-bailable. The victim has also recorded her statement under Section 164 of CrPC before the magistrate. We are of the opinion that Singh has destroyed all evidence”.

On Tuesday, the victim had also claimed she has been receiving anonymous calls asking her to accept Rs 1 crore and leave the country for a month, and her demands will be met after her return.

The FIR against Sandeep Singh was registered at the Sector 26 police station on January 1. On the same day, Singh surrendered his sports portfolio to Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. On January 3, the victim appeared before the SIT and recorded her statement.

The FIR was registered under sections 354 (use of criminal force to any woman), 354A (sexual harassment), 354B (use of criminal force with intention of disrobing), 342 (wrongful confinement), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

According to the legal experts, two sections out of the five—sections 354 and 354B—are non-bailable and the rest are the bailable sections but one non-bailable section makes the entire section non-bailable.

Experts maintained that the charges of attempt to rape under sections 376 (rape) and 511 (attempt to commit any crime) are non-bailable.