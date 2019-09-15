Haryana minister inaugurates Charkha Chowk, first state Khadi outlet in Panchkula

The Charkha Statue at Sector 1, 2, 5 and 6 chowk in Panchkula was inaugurated on Saturday morning by the Industries and Commerce Minister of Haryana, Vipul Goel, to mark the golden jubilee year of the Haryana Khadi and Village Industries Board.

Advertising

On the occasion, Vipul Goel lauded the first Khadi sales center set up by the Haryana Khadi and Village Industries Board in Panchkula and said that a second outlet will be opened at Jhajjar in the current year. Presenting a letter of acceptance to Jhajjar’s female entrepreneur Somvati, for establishing the outlet, he said that such outlets will be opened by the board across the state in a phased manner.

Vipul Goel said, the charkha was not a representation of khadi but also a symbol of independence. He said that the Khadi village industry has recorded a 37 per cent growth in the last five years, in comparison with a growth of 6.7 per cent between 2004 and 2014. “Gandhi had started the movement of Charkha and Khadi to get freedom and now the Prime Minister was taking a meaningful initiative in getting Khadi special recognition on the world stage,” he said.

Goel said, improvement in the ease of doing business in Haryana has benefitted the entrepreneurs. He said that the state’s rank in the index has improved from being at 14th position earlier to the third position at present. He also informed that the state ranked first in the ease of doing business in North India, while, in skill development index, Haryana improved from its 13th position to the first rank. Renaming the chowk from Bella-vista to Charkha Chowk, MLA Gyanchand Gupta said, “While the cotton growers will benefit from the increase in the use of Khadi, there will also be employment opportunities for the poor, who manufacture Khadi garments in the state.”

Gargi Kakad, chairperson of Haryana Khadi Village Industries, informed that the applications for setting up of sales centers in 12 districts were received earlier and their approval was in process. The board, which has been made the nodal agency for handicrafts, is planning to set up Khadi manufacturing units up to the village level. The statue, a spinning wheel made of stainless steel, was installed by the Khadi and Village Industries Board at a cost of Rs 13 lakh. To mark the golden jubilee year, the board will install charkha statues at five locations

across Haryana.