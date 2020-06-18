Haryana minister asks universities to start employment oriented courses

“Haryana is continuously making its own identity by doing excellent work in the field of education,” Khanna added. (Representational) “Haryana is continuously making its own identity by doing excellent work in the field of education,” Khanna added. (Representational)

HARYANA EDUCATION Minister Kanwar Pal Gujjar Thursday said that keeping in view the present situation of coronavirus pandemic, all the universities of the state should contribute in starting courses that can increase employment opportunities for the students.

“Adjoining Delhi, Haryana sees immense potential in the field of tourism and startups. In such a situation, universities can play an important role in self-sufficiency,” said the minister while addressing a webinar.

He further added that the basic mantra of self-reliance has been given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the people of India. “This mantra will develop the country and India will get a new identity at the international level. New possibilities of employment can be explored only by adopting the principle of swadeshi and self-reliance. The progress of the world has always been embedded in India’s progress. That is why the culture of India, whose soul is embedded in the philosophy of ‘vasudhaiva kutumbakam’,” added the Minister.

On the occasion, vice-chancellor of Kurukshetra University, Dr Nita Khanna said the state is constantly establishing new dimensions in the field of education, research and culture. “Haryana is continuously making its own identity by doing excellent work in the field of education,” she added.

