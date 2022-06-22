Haryana minister Anil Vij tests Covid positive for the second time

Anil Vij, who is Haryana’s health and home minister, tested positive for Covid-19 for the second time. “I have tested Corona positive today. I have isolated myself. I request all those who have come into contact with me for the last few days to get themselves tested for corona and in the meantime isolate yourselves,” Vij tweeted on Wednesday.

Vij had first tested positive on December 5, 2020 and subsequently had to be hospitalised in Medanta hospital, Gurgaon. He was discharged from the hospital on December 30, 2020 and was on oxygen support at his private residence in Ambala for many days.

The senior BJP leader had offered to be the first volunteer in the phase three trials for Covaxin, an indigenous potential vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech. He was administered the dose on November 20, 2020 at the Civil Hospital in Ambala Cantonment, about 50 km from Chandigarh. Before he could receive the second dose, he tested positive for Covid-19.

Many eyebrows were raised then and the Union health ministry had stepped in to say that Covaxin is a two-dose anti-coronavirus vaccine and that Vij was given only the first dose a fortnight before he tested positive.

In August 2021, Vij had to be hospitalised after his oxygen levels dipped. He remained at Chandigarh’s PGIMER under the supervision of doctors led by pulmonary and respiratory medicine specialists.

The Covid-19 positivity rate in Haryana has once again begun to rise. On June 20, it had crossed 7 per cent daily positivity rate, while it was 5.66 per cent on June 21. On June 21 evening, there were 3,034 total active Covid-19 cases in Haryana, of which 2,976 were under home isolation.

While the state has already achieved 100 per cent first dose Covid-19 vaccination cover for its population, the second dose coverage has reached 87 per cent. At least 8.89 lakh precautionary doses (booster dose) have been administered in Haryana till June 21.