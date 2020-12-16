Haryana minister Anil Vij shifted to Medanta, kin say for ‘better treatment’

Anil Vij was earlier being treated at the Civil Hospital in Ambala. (File)

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij, who tested positive for Covid-19 on December 5, was on Tuesday evening shifted to the Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon, a family member said.

Vij, 67, who is also the state’s home minister, was admitted to the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) in Rohtak Saturday night after he complained of discomfort. Earlier, he was being treated at the Civil Hospital in Ambala.

Vij’s younger brother Rajinder Vij told reporters outside PGIMS: “We are shifting him to Medanta because we are not seeing the kind of improvement which we were expecting.”

He said the doctors at the Rohtal hospital “gave their best treatment” and “provided best facilities”, yet there has not been much improvement (in Anil Vij’s condition).

Asked if the minister had insisted on being treated in a government facility, Rajinder Vij said: “That is a different issue, but this decision (to have him shifted to Medanta) has been taken by the family.” He said Vij has an infection in the lungs while his other parameters are normal.

Meanwhile, a senior officer of the health department told The Indian Express that “the minister was getting too many visitors at Rohtak hospital. Although the doctors were not allowing anybody to meet him physically, still there were many who were talking to him on phone. All these things interrupt in patient’s recovery procedure. Thus, a decision was taken to shift him to Medanta”.

Earlier in the day, a team of doctors from AIIMS had reached Rohtak PGIMS and examined Vij. Haryana BJP chief Om Prakash Dhankar too visited PGIMS and met Vij. Later Dhankar said, “I have spoken with him [Vij[. He is doing fine. Doctors are taking good care of him and he should be among us soon”.

On Monday, Vij was examined by a special medical board comprising a team of senior doctors of PGIMS. A medical bulletin issued by the hospital had said that the vital parameters of the minister were normal and he was undergoing convalescent plasma therapy, however, the minister had a fever, it said.

The bulletin said that Vij had “moderate Covid-19 with bilateral viral pneumonia”.

The minister had last month got one shot of the two-dose trial of the Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin after he offered to be a volunteer. The senior BJP leader had offered to be the first volunteer in the phase three trials for Covaxin, an indigenous potential vaccine being developed by Bharat Biotech.

He was administered the dose on November 20 at the Civil Hospital in Ambala Cantonment, about 50 km from Chandigarh. Before he could receive the second dose, he tested positive for Covid-19.

Covaxin has been designed to be protective two weeks after volunteers receive the second dose.

The Union health ministry had also stepped in to say that Covaxin is a two-dose anti-coronavirus vaccine and that Vij was given only the first dose a fortnight before he tested positive.

“The antibodies against the infection build up in a human being only after a specific number of days pass after the second dose of the vaccine is taken. This is a two-dose vaccine. The minister in question has taken only one dose of the vaccine,” the ministry had said in a statement.

Vij had earlier said that he had gone to Panipat a few days prior to testing positive for coronavirus where he spent two to three hours with a BJP leader, who too tested positive for COVID-19.

