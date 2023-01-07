Haryana minister Anil Vij’s car meets with accident on KMP Expressway; BJP leader, staff safe

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij’s car met with an accident — the second in three weeks — on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway in the state Saturday while the senior BJP leader was on his way to Gurgaon.

Talking to The Indian Express, Vij said, “We had taken a halt on the KMP. I was sitting in my new Volvo car and a person who was driving a truck rammed into the security vehicle that was parked at least 10 feet behind my car. The impact was so severe that the security vehicle further rammed into my car and damaged it. Luckily, all of us are safe but the vehicles are badly damaged.”

Later, Vij proceeded to Gurgaon. He will return to his residence in Ambala on Sunday.

On December 20, the minister had a narrow escape after the shock absorber of his car broke into two pieces while he was travelling on the KMP Expressway.