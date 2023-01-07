scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 07, 2023

Haryana minister Anil Vij’s car meets with accident on KMP Expressway; BJP leader, staff safe

The minister met with a second accident in three weeks.

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij. (File)
Listen to this article
Haryana minister Anil Vij’s car meets with accident on KMP Expressway; BJP leader, staff safe
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij’s car met with an accident — the second in three weeks — on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway in the state Saturday while the senior BJP leader was on his way to Gurgaon.

Talking to The Indian Express, Vij said, “We had taken a halt on the KMP. I was sitting in my new Volvo car and a person who was driving a truck rammed into the security vehicle that was parked at least 10 feet behind my car. The impact was so severe that the security vehicle further rammed into my car and damaged it. Luckily, all of us are safe but the vehicles are badly damaged.”

Later, Vij proceeded to Gurgaon. He will return to his residence in Ambala on Sunday.

More from Chandigarh

On December 20, the minister had a narrow escape after the shock absorber of his car broke into two pieces while he was travelling on the KMP Expressway.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs: Demonetisation verdict, M...
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs: Demonetisation verdict, M...
Delhi Confidential: CJI Chandrachud gives his daughters a tour of his wor...
Delhi Confidential: CJI Chandrachud gives his daughters a tour of his wor...
Tribal bodies step up demand to ‘free’ Parasnath hills from Jains
Tribal bodies step up demand to ‘free’ Parasnath hills from Jains
What are the regulations announced for foreign universities in India?
What are the regulations announced for foreign universities in India?

First published on: 07-01-2023 at 18:28 IST
Next Story

Rajasthan Congress seeks to use Yatra momentum to set house in order

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 07: Latest News
Advertisement
close