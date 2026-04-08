Haryana hikes minimum wages by 35%, effective from April 1: Labour Minister Anil Vij

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The Haryana Cabinet on Wednesday approved a proposal to increase the minimum wage for unskilled, semi-skilled and skilled workers by 35 per cent, Labour Minister Anil Vij said. The revised wages shall be applicable from April 1, 2026, he said.
Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, who chaired the Cabinet meeting, told reporters that while presenting the Budget for 2026-27 in the Vidhan Sabha, he had announced that an expert committee had recommended an increase in the minimum wages for unskilled workers.
Sharing the details, Vij said the wages of unskilled workers have been increased from Rs 11,274.60 to Rs 15,220; of semi-skilled workers from Rs 12,430.18 to Rs 16,780.74; of skilled workers from Rs 13,704.31 to Rs 18,500.81; and that of highly skilled workers from Rs 14,389.52 to Rs 19,425.85 — reflecting an increase of approximately 35 per cent.
“Haryana is the first state to significantly increase minimum wages after implementing the four new labour codes,” Vij said, adding the decision will benefit lakhs of workers in the state.
He further said that this decision reflects the state government’s sensitivity and commitment towards the welfare of workers.
The minister also said that his priority has always been to safeguard the interests of workers and provide them with better working conditions.
Workers are the backbone of the national and state economy, and without their empowerment, overall development is not possible. With this perspective, the state government is continuously implementing worker-friendly policies, he added.
He also said that further comprehensive steps will be taken in the future to strengthen social security, health facilities, and safe working conditions for workers.
Cabinet approves reforms in public distribution system
The Cabinet also approved amendments to strengthen and streamline the functioning of the public distribution system (PDS) in the state.
Addressing gender inclusion, the Cabinet rationalised the 33 per cent reservation for women in the allocation of Fair Price Shop licenses. This will be implemented on a roster basis, ensuring that every third license is reserved for women.
Within the existing reservation, priority will now be given to acid attack survivors, women self-help groups (at least one per block), widows, divorcee and single mothers.
The Cabinet also approved the Haryana Targeted Public Distribution System (Licensing & Control) Amendment Order, 2026 to clearly define the eligibility criteria for obtaining a Fair Price Shop license.
Applicants must posses the Haryana Resident Certificate of the current year and have a minimum educational qualification of 10+2, along with basic computer knowledge. The age limit has been fixed between 21 and 45 years, and it will be mandatory for applicants to possess a valid Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP) and be residents of the area concerned.
Under the revised norms, new ration depot licenses will now be issued only in areas with more than 500 beneficiaries, replacing the earlier threshold of 300.
Additionally, the maximum age limit for depot holders, currently set at 60 years, may be extended by up to five years based on a written application and satisfactory performance. In cases where a depot holder passes away before reaching 60 years of age, or within five years prior to reaching 65, the license may be transferred to their legal heir.
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