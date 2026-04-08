Haryana hikes minimum wages by 35%, effective from April 1: Labour Minister Anil Vij

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, who chaired the Cabinet meeting, told reporters that while presenting the Budget for 2026-27 in the Vidhan Sabha, he had announced that an expert committee had recommended an increase in the minimum wages for unskilled workers. (File Photo)

The Haryana Cabinet on Wednesday approved a proposal to increase the minimum wage for unskilled, semi-skilled and skilled workers by 35 per cent, Labour Minister Anil Vij said. The revised wages shall be applicable from April 1, 2026, he said.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, who chaired the Cabinet meeting, told reporters that while presenting the Budget for 2026-27 in the Vidhan Sabha, he had announced that an expert committee had recommended an increase in the minimum wages for unskilled workers.

Sharing the details, Vij said the wages of unskilled workers have been increased from Rs 11,274.60 to Rs 15,220; of semi-skilled workers from Rs 12,430.18 to Rs 16,780.74; of skilled workers from Rs 13,704.31 to Rs 18,500.81; and that of highly skilled workers from Rs 14,389.52 to Rs 19,425.85 — reflecting an increase of approximately 35 per cent.