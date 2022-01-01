Several feared trapped after landslide at mining site in Haryana

Several people are feared trapped following a landslide in a mining zone in Haryana’s Bhiwani district on Sunday. The district administration has launched a rescue operation at the Dadam mining zone in Tosham block.

Talking to The Indian Express, Tosham MLA Kiran Choudhry said, “We do not know as to how many people are trapped inside. Mining was barred in the area due following an order by the National Green Tribunal. It is feared that a few of the trapped people have lost their lives.”

He added: “The district administration is to be blamed for the laxity with which they started the rescue operation. I had been trying to get in touch with them. They reached the site after a lot of delay. Mining in the state is also not being carried out as per regulations because of which such incidents take place.”

Speaking about the incident, a district administration official said that the workers were travelling to another site when the landslide took place and they got trapped in their vehicles