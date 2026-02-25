Haryana mid-day meal scheme covers over 14L students annually

The total beneficiaries under the midday meal scheme stood at 14,47,990 in 2019-20, rising to 17,65,992 in 2021-22, before declining to 14,80,150 in 2025-26 (Photo: Haryana govt).

The Haryana government on Tuesday reported that more than 14.80 lakh students annually, on an average, have benefited from the Mid-Day Meal scheme since 2019, with financial allocations and disbursements witnessing significant fluctuations over the years. The details were tabled in the House by School Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda in response to a question raised by Kaithal MLA Aditya Surjewala in the ongoing budget session of Haryana Vidhan Sabha, here today.

Data tabled in the minister’s reply shows that total beneficiaries under the scheme stood at 14,47,990 in 2019-20, rising to 17,65,992 in 2021-22, before declining to 14,80,150 in 2025-26. The highest number of beneficiaries was recorded in 2021-22, coinciding with post-pandemic normalization in schools.